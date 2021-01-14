Looking for the best Genshin Impact Venti build? As one of the more mysterious characters in Genshin Impact, Venti’s job is to keep enemies suspended in mid-air while switching to DPS focused characters to unleash the pain. This five-star character does this by using a combination of ranged attacks and Anemo-based skills (that’s wind to the rest of us).

Once you have Venti, he will be invaluable when exploring new regions as his support skills can amplify other elements. So if you want to deal the most damage to enemies in the Dragonspine area released in the 1.2 update, pair him with Pyro characters to create burning tornadoes.

Wherever you are in the game, we recommend that Venti plays a support role, as his skills are more geared towards enabling DPS focused characters to dish out that extra damage. Venti does have some DPS potential, however, so we’ve included a great DPS build as well. So if you have space for an Anemo-based character in your roster – and really you should make room for him if you haven’t – here’s what you need to get to create the best build for Venti in Genshin Impact.

Best Genshin Impact Venti support build

With this Anemo-based build, Venti’s ability to recharge energy is greatly enhanced, minimising the downtime of his Wind’s Grand Ode elemental burst. You’ll be creating a lot of storms, which can all be buffed with other elements, and before long the winds will rip any foes inside the storm to shreds.

Your weapon choices are between Favonius Warbow and The Stringless. If you want to focus on getting more energy recharge, then the Warbow is the preferred option as critical hits have a chance to generate orbs to replenish energy. Upgrading the bow will ensure that this effect occurs more often and reduces the time between critical hits. The Stringless is a good alternative as it boosts elemental skill and elemental burst damage, but this build works better with the Warbow.

There are also a couple of artifact sets that work well with this build. Equipping the Viridescent Venerer set with two items gives you a 15% Anemo damage bonus, but having four increases Swirl damage by 60%. It also decreases an enemy’s elemental resistance of the element infused by the Swirl by 40% for ten seconds, which amplifies the damage DPS characters do while your opponent is trapped in the winds.

The Nobelesse Oblige is also quite good, as it gives a buff to elemental burst damage by 20% with two items equipped, and increases party member’s attack by 20% for 12 seconds after every elemental burst with four items equipped. Whichever artifact set you equip is up to you, but both work well with the Favonius Warbow.

Best Genshin Impact Venti DPS build

While the support build is very strong, it’s not the only way you can use Venti effectively. He can also fire charged arrow shots that pack a punch, with the right items of course. When using this build, you’ll need to be particularly good at hitting weak spots with charged shots, as all the weapon choices that work rely on this little bit of skill.

The only artifact set that works is the Wanderer’s Troupe. With two items, it increases Venti’s elemental mastery by 80 points, but crucially, it also buffs his increased charge attack damage with a catalyst or bow by 35%, which is the key to this build.

As for the weapon choices, there are two bows that work well. Sharpshooter’s Oath is the more consistent perk as it increases damage by a significant chunk, the value of which goes up as the bow is upgraded. The Messenger does a similar thing by increasing the attack damage as critical damage once every ten seconds. The numbers are far bigger, 200% when fully upgraded, but the Sharpshooter’s Oath is more reliable. Just remember: both of these weapons only trigger if you hit an enemy’s weak point.

Genshin Impact Venti abilities

Normal attack: Divine Marksmanship

Normal attack : Performs up to six consecutive shots with a bow.

: Performs up to six consecutive shots with a bow. Charged attack : Performs a more precise aimed shot with increased damage. While you are aiming the shot, winds will gather around the arrowhead, with a fully charged arrow dealing Anemo damage.

: Performs a more precise aimed shot with increased damage. While you are aiming the shot, winds will gather around the arrowhead, with a fully charged arrow dealing Anemo damage. Plunging attack: Fires a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground. This deals area-of-effect damage upon impact.

Elemental skill: Skyward Sonnet

This skill summons a ‘Wind Domain’ at the enemy’s location, which deals area-of-effect Anemo damage and launches foes into the air. Holding the button summons a larger Wind Domain, but has Venti in the storm’s epicentre, riding into the air. It deals an area-of-effect Anemo damage to enemies, launching damaged enemies into the air. Any enemy hit by either version of Skyward Sonnet will fall to the ground slowly.

Elemental burst: Wind’s Grand Ode

Fires an arrow made of many coalesced winds. This creates a huge storm that sucks in objects and enemies in its path to deal continuous Anemo damage. If the storm comes into contact with Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro elements, it will deal additional elemental damage of that type. This can only happen once per use, so elements can’t stack.

Venti Constellations

Splitting Gale : Fires two additional arrows per aimed shot. Each deals 33% of the original arrow’s damage.

: Fires two additional arrows per aimed shot. Each deals 33% of the original arrow’s damage. Breeze of Reminiscence : Skyward Sonnect decreases enemy Anemo resistance by 12% for ten seconds. Enemies launched suffer an additional 12% Anemo resistance and physical resistance while airborne.

: Skyward Sonnect decreases enemy Anemo resistance by 12% for ten seconds. Enemies launched suffer an additional 12% Anemo resistance and physical resistance while airborne. Ode to Thousand Winds : Increases the level of Wind’s Grand Ode by three, up to a maximum of 15.

: Increases the level of Wind’s Grand Ode by three, up to a maximum of 15. Hurricane of Freedom : When Venti picks up an elemental orb or particle, he receives a 25% Anemo damage bonus for ten seconds.

: When Venti picks up an elemental orb or particle, he receives a 25% Anemo damage bonus for ten seconds. Concierto dal Cielo : Increases the level of Skyward Sonnet by three, up to a maximum of 15.

: Increases the level of Skyward Sonnet by three, up to a maximum of 15. Storm of Defiance: Targets who takes damage from Wind’s Grand Ode, reducing their Anemo resistance by 20%. If an elemental absorption has occurred, then the reduction of resistance by 20% is of that element instead.

Venti passive talents

Embrace of Winds : Holding Skyward Sonnet creates an upcurrent that lasts for 20 seconds.

: Holding Skyward Sonnet creates an upcurrent that lasts for 20 seconds. Stormeye : Regenerates 15 energy for Venti after the effects of Wind’s Grand Ode end. If elemental absorption has occurred, this also restores 15 energy to all characters of the element absorbed.

: Regenerates 15 energy for Venti after the effects of Wind’s Grand Ode end. If elemental absorption has occurred, this also restores 15 energy to all characters of the element absorbed. Windrider: Decreases all party member’s gliding stamina consumption by 20%.

If you’re in the market for more builds, oh boy do we have them. We’ve got the best Ganyu build, and a collection of the best Diluc builds. We also have a collection of builds in our best Genshin Impact characters for beginners if you’d rather stick with the early characters you can unlock by playing the game. If your adventure rank is a bit low, we also have some tips for Genshin Impact leveling.