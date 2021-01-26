Genshin Impact tier list: the best and worst characters

There are currently 28 Genshin Impact characters available, so there’s no shortage of candidates for your dream team. But with so many different weapon, elementals, talents, ascension bonuses, and constellations upgrades, finding your favourites can be challenging.

In truth, it is difficult to find a truly bad Genshin Impact character. While base stats and elemental abilities are important, the value of a character also depends on personal playstyle, available weapons and artifacts, and team composition. So don’t worry too much if your favourite character is on one of the lower tiers; you can still make it work with our recommended Genshin Impact builds.

In general, being on the highest tiers mean that the character is the best in their role, is not too difficult to build, and performs well regardless of teammates. Being on a lower tier means that there are better alternatives, or the character needs a very specific build or team to shine. Just to note, the characters are not ranked within their own tier, and with that out of the way, let’s take a look at our ranking of characters in our Genshin Impact tier list!

SS-Tier

Diluc

Generally considered the best DPS character in Genshin Impact, Diluc has a shield-wrecking Claymore, the highest base attack power, and a high critical rate. His elemental abilities are capable of dealing devastating Pyro damage, while being perfect for elemental reactions. As if that’s not enough, Diluc’s elemental burst cooldown is 12 seconds and only needs 40 Energy.

Keqing

Keqing’s stats are just really good, okay. This Sword character ranks among the best in all categories: attack power, HP, and defence. This makes her an amazing melee fighter, but she also has strong Electro abilities. Did we mention she can use her elemental skill to teleport across the battlefield?

Venti

Bow and Anemo character Venti is arguably the best elemental support in the game. He can use his elemental skill to launch his enemies or himself into the air, while his elemental burst creates a massive Stormeye which draws in all nearby enemies. It also absorbs Pyro, Electro, Hydro, and Cryo elements, which is then converted into 50% extra damage output of that elemental type.

Qiqi

Let’s start with the best thing about Cryo Sword-fighter Qiqi: not only does she have very high attack stats, she has healing abilities that scale off that same attack power. In other words, she is a great damage dealer and healer in one.

Ganyu

Ganyu and her Bow are the first to rival Diluc’s base attack power. On top of that, she has the unique ability to shoot different kinds of Cryo arrows with just her charged attack, including one with area of effect damage. Together with her powerful AoE elemental abilities, Ganyu can continuously harm and freeze her enemies.

S-Tier

Tartaglia

This Hydro character is not just handy with a Bow; by triggering his elemental skill, he can swap his ranged weapon for melee Hydro daggers. Unlike most Hydro characters, Tartaglia is capable of dealing high elemental damage. He can easily set up Hydro/Electro or Hydro/Cryo combo’s as well, making him useful in many ways.

Klee

This bombing-expert is blessed with a high base attack, extra ascension Pyro damage, and a Catalyst. As a result, she’s very easy to build for maximum Pyro damage. Check out our Genshin Impact Klee build to find out how. The only downside to Klee is that finding the right range between her and her enemies can be tricky.

Albedo

Unlike other Geo characters in Genshin Impact, Albedo can continuously trigger highly damage Geo-infused elemental reactions. His elemental abilities create Geo explosions with a large area of effect, and Albedo’s elemental skill has an exceptionally short cooldown time of only four seconds.

Mona

Hydro character Mona’s elemental burst can immobilise several enemies at once, potentially freezing them in combination with a Cryo teammate. Furthermore, she can protect your main DPS from taking too much damage by spawning her taunting Phantom. Mona also has a special evasive ability, making this Catalyst-wielder extremely mobile.

A-Tier

Jean

Jean’s base attack is on the lower side, but her versatility as an Anemo support and healer makes up for it. While she doesn’t truly excel in one particular role, she can carry a team with her combined melee attacks, crowd control abilities, and HP regeneration. Check out our Genshin Impact Jean build guide to find out how to use her in combat.

Zhongli

Geo character Zhongli is arguably the worst of the 5-star characters. Compared to 4-star characters, though, he has good base stats and can deal very high damage with his elemental burst. His attack power, Geo damage ascension increase, and burst cooldown are surprisingly similar to Albedo’s, but Zhongli’s elemental skill is less useful.

Fischl

The Prinzessin of Electro damage has the unique ability to spawn Oz, her familiar, on the battlefield. Although Fischl needs some constellation and talent upgrades to maximize Oz’ Electro damage output, this ability has very high potential and is amazing for creating Electro-infused elemental reactions.

Xiangling

She may not do the highest melee damage with just her Polearm, but there’s no denying that Xiangling is one of the best Pyro’s in Genshin Impact. Her elemental skill drops an auto-targeting, fire-breathing teddy bear, while her elemental burst surrounds her with fire for up to ten seconds.

Razor

If you don’t have a 5-star main DPS yet, Razor is your next best option. Armed with a Claymore and high attack power, he is one of Genshin Impact’s best melee fighters. His elemental abilities enhance his melee attacks, but are less useful when creating elemental reactions.

Barbara

This Hydro Catalyst character may have the lowest base attack of all the Genshin Impact characters, but she is an amazing healer. She can either heal characters one by one using her elemental skill, or heal the entire team at once with her elemental burst. Unfortunately, she also causes the ‘wet’ condition, making her healing unsuitable against Cryo enemies.

B-Tier

Sucrose

Alchemy-enthusiast Sucrose can launch enemies in the air with her elemental skill, dealing Anemo damage in the process. She can also absorb all Pyro, Electro, Hydro, and Cryo elements with her burst, converting it to extra damage output. Sound familiar? Sucrose is basically Venti, but not as good.

Chongyun

Chongyun is quite good as a Claymore melee, but he truly shines as an area of effect Cryo character. In combination with a good Hydro, he can freeze a lot of enemies at once. Thanks to a mere 12 second cooldown elemental burst, he can freeze, freeze, and freeze again.

Diona

Katzlein Diona is not that useful as a ranged damage dealer, but her Cryo abilities can easily freeze several enemies at once. She can also heal and create protective shields. While Diona is not the best at either of these roles, it makes her a great elemental support for beginner teams.

Bennett

Cursed with one of the lowest base attack powers in the game, Bennett is not going to be the DPS of your dreams. However, he can provide an attack bonus and heal his teammates (scaling off his HP) with his elemental burst. Placed in the right team, it makes him a good Pyro support.

Xinyan

Pyro Xinyan has the highest base attack of all 4-star characters. However, she also has the misfortune of being equipped with the same weapon and elemental type as the beloved Diluc. Although she is by no means a bad character, she easily gets overshadowed by better Claymore and Pyro characters.

Xingqui

Xingqui’s Sword attacks are just average, and his elemental cooldowns are very long. He is not the most suitable Hydro to apply the wet condition to large enemy hordes. But on the plus side: Xingqui’s passive skill will heal the current character, which can be very useful in the right team.

C-Tier

Noelle

Noelle is an extremely defensive Geo Claymore character. She is most useful for early-game players thanks to her shield and healing ability. While her healing ability is weak, it can do the job in absence of a better healer.

Lisa

This librarian’s AoE Electro powers are great for starting players. She has a higher base attack than the other three starting characters, she has area of effect attacks, and it’s easy to maximize her Electro damage output thanks to her Catalyst. Still, she will be surpassed by others once you get more Wishes.

Kaeya

Sword-wielder Kaeya can fulfil the role of main DPS for beginning Genshin Impact players, but he should be replaced as soon as possible. His ascension stats may give him a higher energy recharge, but Kaeya’s elemental abilities are not nearly as useful as those of other Cryo’s.

Traveler

Traveler’s biggest asset is the unique ability to change their elemental type. If your team really needs an Anemo or Geo element, Traveler can help you out. The normal Sword attacks are not very damaging, but can easily fit in any team.

Ningguang

This Catalyst character has a rather unique shield ability that can be used to shape the battlefield; just place a massive Geo wall wherever you want, and stop incoming enemy hordes in the process. Why is Ningguang not higher then? Well, it’s a difficult ability to use, and mostly unnecessary.

Beidou

Beidou is a complicated character to build. Most other Claymore characters have a much higher base damage output, and Beidou’s elemental abilities only become powerful if her constellation level reaches four. In other words, it can take ages before Beidou reaches her potential, while there are easier and better alternatives available (looking at you, Razor!).

D-Tier

Amber

Where to start? Amber’s elemental skill has a long cooldown, very low damage output, and scales with her HP. Triggering the explosion manually takes ages. Her elemental burst and normal attack are nothing special either. Use her for puzzles and exploration only.

Now it’s time to choose and build the characters you like best from our Genshin Impact tier list.