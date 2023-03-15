Genshin Impact Baizhu banner release date and abilities

The Genshin Impact Baizhu banner introduces a new five-star Dendro character to the 3.6 update. Baizhu is the second five-star Dendro Catalyst wielder and is owner of the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue, as well as being Qiqi’s guardian.

Baizhu also owns a white talking snake called Changsheng, who sits on his shoulders and is said to make bitter medicines. From the look of his datamined abilities, Baizhu’s abilities reflect his profession, providing healing and shields to his party in one of the best games on PC. It looks like Baizhu is going to work best in the support role in most Genshin Impact parties, providing buffs, shields, and healing.

Genshin Impact Baizhu banner release date

The Genshin Impact Baizhu banner release date will be around April 12, if the Genshin Impact 3.6 update follows the usual six-week cycle.

Genshin Impact Baizhu abilities

It’s important to note that Baizhu’s abilities have been datamined from the latest Genshin Impact beta. This information comes from Honey Hunter, but it is subject to change.

Normal attack – The Classics of Acupuncture

Normal attack: Performs up to four attacks that deal Dendro damage to enemies in front of him.

Charged attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to deal AoE Dendro damage to enemies in front of him after a short casting time.

Plunging attack: Calling upon the might of Dendro, Baizhu plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in his path. Deals AoE Dendro damage on ground impact.

Elemental Skill – Universal Diagnosis

Controls a Gossamer Sprite that cruises and attacks nearby enemies dealing Dendro damage. After it performs three attacks or if there are no enemies nearby, the sprite returns, healing all nearby party members based on Baizhu’s max HP.

Elemental Burst – Holistic Revivification

Enters the Pulsing Clarity state, creating a Seamless Shield that absorbs Dendro damage with 250% effectiveness. While in his state, Baizhu generates a new Seamless Shield every 2.5 seconds.

The Seamless Shield heals your active character based on Baizhu’s max HP and attacks enemies by unleashing Spiritveins, dealing Dendro damage under the following: when a character is under the protection of the shield, a new shield is generated, and when the shield effects expire, or broken.

Baizhu passive talents

Herbal Nourishment: When Baizhu is in the party, interacting with certain collectible items will heal your current active character for 2.5% of Baizhu’s max HP.

When Baizhu is in the party, interacting with certain collectible items will heal your current active character for 2.5% of Baizhu’s max HP. Five Fortunes Forever: Baizhu gains different effects according to the current HP of your active character: when their HP is less than 50%, Baizhu gains 20% healing bonus, and when their HP is equal to or more than 50%, Baizhu gains 25% Dendro damage bonus.

Baizhu gains different effects according to the current HP of your active character: when their HP is less than 50%, Baizhu gains 20% healing bonus, and when their HP is equal to or more than 50%, Baizhu gains 25% Dendro damage bonus. All Things Are of the Earth: Characters who are healed by Seamless Shields gain the Year of Verdant Favor effect: Each 1,000 max HP that Baizhu possesses that does not exceed 50,000 increase the Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction damage dealt by these characters by 2%, while the Aggravate and Spread reaction damage by these character increases by 0.8%, which lasts six seconds.

Baizhu constellations

Even the Slightest Groan: Universal Diagnosis gains one additional charge.

Universal Diagnosis gains one additional charge. Skilled of Hand: When your active character hits a nearby enemy with their attacks, Baizhu unleashes a Gossamer Sprite: Splice. A Gossamer Sprite – Splice initiates one attack before returning, dealing 300% of Baizhu’s attack as Dendro damage and healing for 20% of Universal Diagnosis’s Gossamer Sprite’s normal healing. Damage dealt this way is considered elemental skill damage.

When your active character hits a nearby enemy with their attacks, Baizhu unleashes a Gossamer Sprite: Splice. A Gossamer Sprite – Splice initiates one attack before returning, dealing 300% of Baizhu’s attack as Dendro damage and healing for 20% of Universal Diagnosis’s Gossamer Sprite’s normal healing. Damage dealt this way is considered elemental skill damage. All Aspects Stabilized: Increases the level of Holistic Revivification by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the level of Holistic Revivification by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Ancient Perception: For 15 seconds of Holistic Revivification is used, Baizhu increases all nearby party members’ Elemental Mastery by 80.

For 15 seconds of Holistic Revivification is used, Baizhu increases all nearby party members’ Elemental Mastery by 80. Hidden Shifting Signs: Increases the level of Universal Diagnosis by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the level of Universal Diagnosis by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Aura Flow: Increases the damage dealt by Holistic Revivification Spiritveins by 6% of Baizhu’s max HP. Additionally, when Gossamer Sprite or Splice hits enemies, there is a 100% chance of generating one of Holistic Revivification’s Seamless Shields.

That’s everything we have for the Genshin Impact Baizhu banner. For more on new Genshin Impact characters, check out our Genshin Impact tier list of all the ranked characters. Judging by the rest of the Dendro characters on our tier list, there’s a good chance Baizhu could become one of the free PC games best characters.