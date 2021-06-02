Genshin Impact is coming to the Epic Games Store

You’ll soon be able to play Genshin Impact in more places on PC. Mihoyo has revealed that the hit anime game is coming to the Epic Games Store and soon. You’ll be able to play Genshin Impact through Epic’s storefront when it launches on June 9, just in time for the game’s next 1.6 update.

Mihoyo explains that Genshin Impact will launch with co-op support for PlayStation, PC, Android, and iOS. If you’ve already started your journey elsewhere, you can still hop on and continue your progress on the Epic Games version. If you are making the jump, you can pick up a free bonus bundle with the redemption code “GenshinEpic” starting June 9 for a limited time. You can add it to your wish list here.

“When developing Genshin Impact, one of our main focuses has been to make the game available on a wide range of platforms so players can play alone or together with friends regardless of how they choose to play it,” Mihoyo president Forrest Liu says. “The Epic Games Store is an expert in PC gaming, and we’re privileged to work with Epic to bring Genshin Impact to a broader global gaming community.”

If you want to play Genshin Impact on PC, your only current option is downloading the game’s unique launcher. There’s no word of a Steam release just yet, but we’ve reached out and will update this story if we hear back.

Genshin Impact’s Epic Games Store launch coincides with the game’s 1.6 update, Midsummer Island Adventure. You’re getting a new seasonal event that puts you on a boat called the Wavesplitter and tasks you with shooting at monsters on floating platforms to get insignias which you can spend on rewards. The limited-time sea area also comes with hidden treasure you can hunt for, seasonal skins, and a Maguu Kenki samurai automaton you can fight in a boss battle.

Alongside a Klee banner rerun, you’re also getting the chance to wish upon the banner of newcomer Genshin Impact’s Kazuha, a wandering ronin who is an anemo type. For everything on the Genshin Impact 1.6 update, you can check out our guide. We’ve also got a Genshin Impact codes guide if you’re looking for some more freebies.