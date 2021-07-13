A new weapon wish system is coming to the Genshin Impact 2.0 update, and it’s designed to help you get the five-star weapon you’re after. Epitomised Path works similarly to the pity system for character and weapon wishes, and applies to the weapon banner, Epitome Invocation. Like the next Genshin Impact banner, the weapon banner adds new five and four star weapons every three weeks or so.

So how does Epitomised Path work? You can chart a course towards a five-star weapon, and will obtain one Fate Point if you receive a five-star weapon that isn’t the weapon you’ve selected. You can receive a maximum of two Fate Points, at which point they can be used to obtain your original chosen weapon, clearing all Fate Points once successful.

If, for example, you choose Skyward Pride, but received Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds twice, you accumulate two Fate Points and are guaranteed Skyward Pride next. The five-star weapons that you can obtain change with every banner, so what are the current weapons available, and which other five-star weapons could make it onto the weapons banner in the future?

What are the current five-star weapons?

Now you know how the new weapon wish system works, what are the current five-star weapons on Epitome Invocation?

The current five-star weapons on the weapon banner are:

Freedom-Sworn

Skyward Atlas

All Genshin Impact five-star weapons

Here are the all the five-star weapons that could appear on future weapon banners:

Amo’s Bow

Aquila Favonia

Elegy for the End

Freedom-Sworn

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wings

Memory of Dust

Mistsplitter Reforged

Primordial Jade Cutter

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Skyward Atlas

Skyward Blade

Skyward Harp

Skyward Pride

Skyward Spine

Song of Broken Pines

Staff of Homa

Summit Shaper

The Unforged

Thundering Pulse

Vortex Vanquisher

Wolf’s Gravestone

That’s how Epitomised Path works in Genshin Impact, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list to equip these weapons to the best characters in the game.