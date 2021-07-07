Genshin Impact 2.0 release date and everything we know

Wondering when Genshin Impact 2.0 will arrive? Genshin Impact updates tend to arrive on a regular schedule – every six weeks or so – and typically bring with them a couple of new characters, plus all manner of events and activities to explore with your favourite team.

The most recent update was 1.6 – otherwise known as Midsummer Island Adventure – and it introduced a new archipelago for us to explore and pick up Genshin Impact Echoing Conches to unlock a Genshin Impact skin. Naturally, we expected the upcoming patch to introduce the 1.7 update – but, according to a few rumours, the next update will be Genshin Impact 2.0.

So, why the jump in versions? By the sounds of it, the next update is going to be a big one – potentially adding the first new region to the game, Inazuma. If true, this introduces us to all sorts of new NPCs, and advances the story significantly as potentially the biggest update to date. Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.0.

Genshin Impact 2.0 special program release date

According to Twitter user Sukuna, the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream will take place on July 9, at 5am PST / 8am EST / 1pm BST on Twitch. Unlike previous livestreams, the special program will be aired simultaneously in all regions, and will become available on YouTube at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST. Keep your eyes peeled for Genshin Impact codes, as Mihoyo usually releases these during the broadcast.

Genshin Impact 2.0 release date

We’re expecting an official release date announcement during the 2.0 special program, but if the update adheres to the usual schedule, we expect the Genshin Impact 2.0 release date to be July 21.

Genshin Impact 2.0 new features

The biggest anticipated feature in 2.0 is the introduction of Inazuma. According to Twitter user Genshin Report, we will visit three of Inazuma’s islands in 2.0, and the remaining three islands will be introduced later in the year.

A Genshin Impact fan server, Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, has produced a Genshin Impact 2.0 map based on datamined information, with marked landmarks.

We’re also anticipating Genshin Impact gardening to be implemented as part of the Genshin Impact serenitea pot housing system, as well as new Genshin Impact wood types to construct furniture with.

There are also changes coming to the Spiral Abyss in 2.0 – the full changes are available on Twitter, courtesy of Sukuna and abc64real.

Genshin Impact 2.0 events

There will, no doubt, be new events released in 2.0, as well as plenty of quests associated with Inazuma, including a reputation system for the region. Twitter account Genshin_Intel has reported the inclusion of a four-week event called ‘Thunder Crash’, in which players complete challenges for currency that can be redeemed for a free Beidou. There may also be a return of the Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event.

Genshin Impact 2.0 new characters

There are several Genshin Impact new characters in the works that have been datamined by fans, but we expect many of them to initially turn up as NPCs. We do have some indication as to who might feature on the next Genshin Impact banner, however – leaked information indicates that Ayaka, Sayu, and Yoimiya will become available over the next few weeks. Inazuma is associated with the Electro element, so we are also expecting to access Electro Traveler skills when we get there.

That’s everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.0, but we’ll add new information as soon as it becomes available. If you’re still hoping to pull Kazuha, we’ve got the best Kazuha build to help you out when you do.