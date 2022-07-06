Here’s how many Primogems you can earn in Genshin Impact 2.8

If there’s one thing Genshin Impact players care about, it’s Primogems, the blessings from heaven that lets you pull for new characters. They’re naturally the most sought-after items in the game, and while HoYoVerse gives you plenty of chances to earn them, it often seems like there’s never enough. So, of course, when a moderator on the HoYoLAB site creates an infographic detailing how many Primogems players can earn in Version 2.8, people pay attention.

SoraHoshina is a guide writer and mod with over 67,000 followers on HoYoLAB who specializes in infographics, and they make their estimates based on knowledge of official announcements and prior versions of the game. SoraHoshina even breaks down Primo numbers for F2P and paying players. There are, admittedly, few distinctions when it comes to earnable Primogems, but you can see their full method, including sources such as the Stardust Exchange, Hangout Events, and livestreams, in SoraHoshina’s detailed post on HoYoLAB.

Based on their estimates, you could earn up to 8,770 Primogems, 10 Acquaint Fates, and five Intertwined Fates, while pay-to-play players could see up to 13,230 Primogems, 10 Acquaint Fates, and nine Intertwined Fates.

Keep in mind, though, that some of these estimates are still exactly that – not facts. Some are essentially guesses that take a good amount of proven knowledge into account when looking back at past versions, and it’s also important to note that the infographic assumes players will win all full-star prizes from the Abyss. It also doesn’t calculate potential Primogem rewards from upcoming unknown events in version 2.8.

With that said, you can probably still expect to net almost as many Primogems as SoraHoshina predicts, which is a good way to spend time waiting for Sumeru and its collection of new characters.