Genshin Impact Sumeru trailer teases new location’s forests

The Genshin Impact 2.8 special program has brought us a special Sumeru trailer teasing the locale’s rainforests and structures along with much-awaited details on the new Genshin Impact location. One of the seven regions of Teyvat, players have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to visit Sumeru and meet all the new Genshin Impact characters who hail from there for a while – and it appears that the opportunity is getting closer.

The new teaser shows just a tiny snippet of Sumeru, with lush rainforests, mountainous areas draped with greenery, giant blooming flowers, and some of the area’s gorgeous structures, which feature some rather fancy glasswork. The eagle-eyed might even catch a brief glimpse at what looks to be Sumeru’s desert region in the background of the closing shot.

Players of Hoyoverse’s free-to-play game will likely have already met several NPCs from Sumeru during their adventure, but the opportunity to actually travel there will likely be coming with Genshin Impact 3.0. Several characters from Sumeru are rumoured to be coming alongside the region’s arrival, including Collei, who is believed to be one of Genshin Impact’s first playable Dendro characters.

You can watch the Sumeru teaser trailer for yourself below:

Elsewhere in the 2.8 special progam, we got details on the Genshin Impact Heizou banners for the upcoming Anemo character, who will be the anime game’s first male Catalyst user as confirmed during the program.

If you missed the livestream, you can catch it again on YouTube – and be sure to check our Genshin Impact codes page for all the time-limited free primogems and other goodies from the broadcast. We’ve also got all the news on the current and upcoming Genshin Impact events so you can stay abreast of what’s happening in the open-world game’s ongoing schedule.