Genshin Impact is Zelda but more anime, and it hits PC by October

We may never see The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on PC, but we may get close enough with this upcoming PC game. Genshin Impact is a hack and slash RPG that makes its Zelda-inspirations clear through a brightly coloured, cel-shaded open-world that’s stuffed with old towns to dwell in and nature to explore.

If that sounds like your kind of thing, then you won’t have to wait long to try it as developer Mihoyo reveals the Genshin Impact release date will happen before October. We don’t know more than that right now, but the developer promises to keep us posted when more specifics become available.

The developer also revealed in a post on the anime game’s website that we’re getting another Genshin Impact beta. It kicks off July 30, but it’s worth noting that it’s limited to PS4 and players in the North and South American regions. If you’re interested and fall under those categories, though, then you can head to the game’s official website to find out more.

Genshin Impact initially caught the attention of many last year when it was revealed at ChinaJoy. It wasn’t the best of starts as many quickly pointed to the numerous similarities between the game and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Genshin Impact features gliding, giant robot enemies that shoot laser energy, and a stamina meter that dictates your sprinting and climbing. All this unfolds in a word that appears very similar to Breath of the Wild. One disgruntled Zelda fan went as far as smashing his PS4 after noticing the similarities. As Abacus then reported, some developers worried the game would damage the reputation of Chinese games development.

Since then, however, the game’s more unique characteristics have come through, such as the anime-like appearances of its characters and hack-and-slash style combat from the developer’s previous titles like Honkai Impact Third.

