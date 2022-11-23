If you’re trying to farm Genshin Impact Rukkhashava Mushroom locations, you’re going to need a lot of them for character ascension materials, here’s where to look.

A few characters need these bright blue mushrooms to ascend, including Collei and upcoming Anemo character, Scaramouche. They’re quite tricky to find and you’ll need a fair few for Scaramouche’s ascension materials.

Where to farm Rukkhashava Mushroom locations in Genshin Impact

Rukkhashava Mushrooms can be found around the base of tree trunks or other plants and flowers, they have a purple stem and bright blue layers. The best place to farm Rukkhashava Mushrooms is in Sumeru, they can be found in the wild, but usually in forests and in and around dense vegetation.

Here are the best Rukkhashava Mushroom locations:

Northwest of Apam Woods

Southeast of Apam Woods

Mawtiyima Forest

Southeast of Devantaka Mountain

While you can find these layered mushrooms in the wild, you can also buy them from Ashpazi at Gandharva Ville in Sumeru. You can get four mushrooms from Farbod who can also be found in Gandharva Ville, by selecting the ‘Sounds tough’ option as a quest reward when you speak to him. If Tighnari is in your party, you can use their passive to mark these mushrooms on the minimap to easily spot them.

These are the best places to farm Rukkhashava Mushroom in Genshin Impact. For more ascension materials, here’s everything you need for Faruzan’s materials, as well as where to find all Shrine of Depths locations and when to expect Scaramouche’s banner in the next update.