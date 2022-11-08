Genshin Impact Faruzan materials – all ascension materials

Want to know where you can find Genshin Impact Faruzan ascension materials? Faruzan is a four-star Anemo bow-user, and she is one of the new Genshin Impact characters that will feature during one of the upcoming banners, coming to the free game sometime during the Genshin Impact 3.3 update.

Faruzan is the third Anemo bow wielder, with Collei and Tighnari arriving before her, and is described by the official artwork as an ‘enigmatic machinist’, with her being a household name in Haravatat: one of the Six Darshans, or six main schools, of Sumeru Akademiya. Four-star characters can potentially become some of the best characters in the RPG game, frequently appearing at the top of the Genshin Impact tier list. The jury’s still out on how high she’ll rank, but for those who want to get ahead, we have the information you see about Genshin Impact Faruzan ascension materials you need to gather.

Faruzan ascension materials

Here are all of Faruzan’s ascension and talent level-up materials:

Character ascension materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Vaydua Turquoise Sliver

3x Redcrest

3x Faded Red Satin 20,000 2 40 3x Vaydua Turquoise Fragment

2x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

10x Redcrest

15x Faded Red Satin 40,000 3 50 6x Vaydua Turquoise Fragment

4x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

20x Redcrest

12x Trimmed Red Silk 60,000 4 60 3x Vaydua Turquoise Chunk

8x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

30x Redcrest

18x Trimmed Red Silk 80,000 5 70 6x Vaydua Turquoise Chunk

12x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

45x Redcrest

12x Rich Red Brocade 100,000 6 80 6x Vaydua Turquoise Gemstone

20x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

60x Redcrest

24x Rich Red Brocade 120,000

Talent ascension materials

When you increase Faruzan’s character ascension level, you get the chance also individually to level up her talents. Since each one requires the exact same materials per level, we will show every item you need to increase a single talent to its maximum threshold.

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Admonition

6x Faded Red Satin 12,500 3 2x Guide to Admonition

3x Trimmed Red Silk 17,500 4 4x Guide to Admonition

4x Trimmed Red Silk 25,000 5 6x Guide to Admonition

6x Trimmed Red Silk 30,000 6 9x Guide to Admonition

9x Trimmed Red Silk 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Admonition

4x Rich Red Brocade

1x Puppet String 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Admonition

6x Rich Red Brocade

1x Puppet String 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Admonition

9x Rich Red Brocade

2x Puppet String 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Admonition

12x Rich Red Brocade

2x Puppet String

1x Crown of Insight 700,000

How to farm Faruzan’s materials

Like many new additions in recent updates, you can find most of Faruzan’s materials in the Sumeru region. Some of them you can use with multiple characters. She has one unique item for talent-level ascension that won’t appear until version 3.3 comes out.

Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade

These items drop from Eremite enemies, and the tougher the foe, the rarer versions of these items you’ll see.

Eremite Axe Vanguard

Eremite Crossbow

Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

Eremite Linebreaker

Eremite Sword-Dancer

Eremite Desert Clearwater

Eremite Sunfrost

Eremite Daythunder

If you find yourself with an overflow of the lower-tier items, you can make Trimmed Red Silk with three Faded Red Satins and 25 Mora, or Rich Red Brocade with three Trimmed Red Silks with 25 Mora. You could also exchange Masterless Starglitter for these items, but because you can easily find them by fighting enemies or crafting them, we don’t recommend you do so.

Redcrest

You can find Redcrest out in the desert, but there’s a large number of them close together in the areas east and south of Aaru Village. You are looking for Henna Berries that grow on cacti.

Light Guiding Tetrahedron

The Light Guiding Tetrahedron is a dropped item from a level 30+ Algorithm of Semi-Intrasient Maxtrix of Overseer Network boss. You can find this boss’s arena in the Spiral Abyss domain.

Anemo ascension materials

Increasing Faruzan’s maximum level limit requires you to gather Anemi ascension materials, namely Vaydua Turquoise fragments, slivers, chunks, and gemstones. You can get them by farming the following weekly and normal bosses.

Anemo Hypostasis

Algorithm of Semi-Intrasient Matrix of Overseer Network

Maguu Kenki

Stormterror

Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal

Additionally, you can also craft the higher rarities of Vaydua Turquoise by converting lower-tiered versions, such as using three slivers to make a fragment. You can also convert other jewel types with the Dust of Azoth to get the desired Anemo-type materials.

Talent ascension materials

Faruzan requires the Admonition materials, which you can only find in the Steeple of Ignorance domain, located near Chatrakam Cave in Sumeru and accessible only on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Puppet Strings are the unique item Faruzan requires to increase his talent ascension levels, and unfortunately, they are exclusive to the 3.3 update. It drops from the Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal boss in the Joururi Workshop domain.

The last item you need is a Crown of Insight. These are required to reach Faruzan’s maximum talent levels, and unfortunately, they are hard to get. If you already have the seven available from offerings, your best chance is to wait until limited-time Genshin Impact events have them as rewards.

Those are all of the Faruzan ascension materials, and while you won’t be able to find all of them immediately, you now know where to find most of them in advance. You can find out how long you need to wait by checking out the Genshin Impact Faruzan banner guide or start redeeming Genshin Impact codes to get free primogems ready for the banner launch.