Genshin Impact Scaramouche banner release date and abilities

The Genshin Impact Scaramouche banner is officially on its way – in fact, it’s rumoured to release as part of Genshin Impact 3.3 before the end of the year. The upcoming five-star catalyst user has been a fan favourite since his arrival in the open-world game’s story way back in 1.2, and his recurring appearances during our travels across Sumeru have only served to add fuel to that fire.

Now, Hoyoverse has finally confirmed that Scaramouche is officially an upcoming playable character, though he’ll appear in the Genshin Impact Scaramouche banner under a different name. While in your roster, the artist formerly known as Scaramouche will be referred to as Wanderer, to differentiate this version of the Genshin Impact character from his villain origins. Read on for the full Genshin Impact Scaramouche banner details, including a full breakdown of Wanderer’s abilities.

Scaramouche banner release date

The Scaramouche banner is rumoured to release on December 7 to coincide with the 3.3 release date. It’s currently unclear what this banner will be called, but check back closer to the time for full confirmation of the finer details.

There has also been some speculation that Scaramouche’s banner also includes Faruzan, an upcoming four-star bow user who also harnesses the power of Anemo. Hoyoverse has yet to fully confirm this, but their simultaneous character reveals certainly imply this might well be the case.

Wanderer abilities

Normal Attack – Yuuban Meigen

Perform up to three consecutive wind blade attacks, each inflicting Anemo damage. Charged attack: Consume stamina to build up high wind pressure, dealing Anemo damage once its casting time is complete.

Consume stamina to build up high wind pressure, dealing Anemo damage once its casting time is complete. Plunging attack: Wanderer plunges to the ground, dealing Anemo damage upon impact and causing damage to all enemies caught in his area of effect.

Elemental Skill – Hanega: Fushi Kakka

Wanderer harnesses the power of the winds, dealing AoE Anemo damage before entering the Windfavored state. He remains suspended in mid-air and the damage dealt by both his Normal and Charged attacks is increased for the duration of this state.

Wanderer consumes Sky-Dweller points to maintain his Windfavored state. Additional Sky-Dweller points are consumed while sprinting in mid-air. You may increase your suspension height by jumping, though this also consumes Sky-Dweller points. Holding either sprint or jump causes a persistent consumption of Sky-Dweller points in order to maintain Wanderer’s sprint speed or suspension height. Wanderer’s Windfavored state ends once all Sky-Dweller points have been expended. You may also end the Windfavored state prematurely by casting Wanderer’s Elemental Skill or Burst during Windfavored’s duration.

Elemental Burst – Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate

Wanderer compresses the atmosphere into a vacuum, dealing multiple instances of AoE Anemo damage.

Wanderer passive talents

Jade-Claimed Flower – If Hanega: Fushi Kakka comes into contact with certain elements, Wanderer's Windfavored state acquires a specific buff that varies depending on the element in question. Hydro increases the Sky-Dweller point cap by 20, Pyro increases Wanderer's attack by 30%, and Cryo increases Wanderer's crit rate by 20%. Finally, Electro restores 0.6 Energy whenever Normal or Charged attacks make contact with enemies, and this energy restoration can occur every 0.2s. You may receive up to two different Jade-Claimed Flower buffs simultaneously.

– If Hanega: Fushi Kakka comes into contact with certain elements, Wanderer’s Windfavored state acquires a specific buff that varies depending on the element in question. Hydro increases the Sky-Dweller point cap by 20, Pyro increases Wanderer’s attack by 30%, and Cryo increases Wanderer’s crit rate by 20%. Finally, Electro restores 0.6 Energy whenever Normal or Charged attacks make contact with enemies, and this energy restoration can occur every 0.2s. You may receive up to two different Jade-Claimed Flower buffs simultaneously. Gales of Reverie – Every time Wanderer hits enemies with Normal and Charged attacks, he has a 16% chance to obtain the Descent effect. When Wanderer sprints in the Windfavored state while the Descent effect is active, he fires four wind arrows that individually deal 35% of his attack as Anemo damage. The sprint itself won’t consume any Sky-Dweller points, but the Descent effect is removed once the attack triggers. After each Normal and Charged attack that doesn’t generate the Descent effect, the subsequent attack has a 12% increased chance to produce it. The calculation for effect production is done once every 0.1 seconds.

Wanderer constellations

Niban: Ebirajima Tsuki no Shiranami – During the Windfavored state, the damage of Wanderer’s Elemental Burst is increased by 3% per point of different between the maximum amount of Sky-Dweller points contrasted with Sky-Dweller’s capacity while using this skill, for a maximum damage increase of 150%.

– Increases the level of Wanderer’s Elemental Burst by three, for a maximum of 15 levels. Shugen: Kasumimaku Katami Matsukaze – Every time Wanderer hits opponents with Normal attacks while in the Windfavored state, he deals an additional 40% attack as Anemo damage, which will be considered Normal attack damage. It also restores four Sky-Dweller points; point restoration can occur every 0.2s for up to five times over the duration of one Windfavored state.

That’s everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Scaramouche banner and the Wanderer’s abilities. It’s currently unclear where exactly Scaramouche will place in our Genshin Impact tier list, but we’re willing to bet the sixth Fatui Harbinger will be up there with the best. Until his release, why not check out our all-time best Genshin Impact builds to tide you over? The 3.2 update has brought us a bounty of characters, and we recommend spending a few primogems on the current Genshin Impact banner – if you get lucky, take a look at our guides to the best Nahida team comp and ascension materials to learn how to harness the power of the pint-sized Dendro archon.