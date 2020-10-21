Genshin Impact leveling: how to increase your Adventure Rank fast

Genshin Impact is a fun game and all, but leveling up can be a nuisance. Many features, such as co-op, new questlines, and new Domains only unlock when you reach a certain Adventure Rank. You may have already reached the point where you’ve run out of things to do, because your Adventure Rank level is too low.

Naturally, the higher your Adventure Rank gets, the more Adventure EXP you will need to level up. For example, to go from level 7 to 8, you will need just over 1000 EXP. And to go from 17 to 18, you will need 2500 EXP. By using the leveling strategies below, you should be able to increase your Adventure Rank by 1 in roughly 1 to 3 days, depending on playing time and rank.

So how do you gather more Adventure EXP quickly? There are many different ways, but not all of them will give you a large boost. And sadly, not one of them will magically allow you to jump a few ranks at once. However, there are some methods that are rewarding, enjoyable, and not too time-consuming.

Complete Daily Commissions

By far the best way to gather a lot of Adventure experience without the need to invest a lot of time, is by completing Daily Commissions for the Adventurer’s Guild. After speaking to Katheryne in Mondstadt, you will get an Adventurer’s Handbook which you can open by pressing f1. The second tab is called the ‘Commissions’.

There are four Daily Commissions for you to complete every day. They are scattered across the map, but if you have already unlocked most of the Teleport Waypoints, you should be able to get to the right location quickly. The Daily Commissions range from defeating a bunch of enemies to gathering some ingredients or doing some cooking.

These simple tasks are well worth your time, because each one of them rewards you with 200 Adventure EXP. If you complete all four of them, you will get an additional bonus of 500 Adventure EXP. It’s a great Adventure Rank boost in comparison to the minimal effort you have to make.

Hunt bosses

If you’re tired of doing Commissions or you’ve run out for the day, hunting bosses is your next best option to gain Adventure EXP quickly. Go to the ‘Bosses’ tab in your Adventure Handbook and pick one that awards Adventure EXP. Defeating one of the two Ley Line Outcrop bosses in the Mondstadt area is a great choice, especially for new players. They are low-level and defeating them may grant you 100 Adventure EXP. If you’re further in the game, try the elite bosses for 200 EXP instead, or the weekly bosses for 300 EXP.

The best thing about hunting bosses is that you can do it repeatedly, as long as you have enough Original Resin to collect the rewards. The Ley Line Outcrop bosses only require 20 Original Resin, and they will spawn again nearby. If you spend your fully restored Original Resin (of 120) on these bosses, you can possibly gain up to 600 Adventure EXP.

Clear Domains

Completing Domains can get you a decent amount of Adventure Rank EXP. It depends on the individual Domain how much you will get exactly, so look up the bounties in your Adventurer’s Handbook before proceeding.

The one-time Domains, of which the first one is unlocked at level 12, are a great way to start. Their rewards range between 200 and 500 Adventure EXP. However, as the name says, you will get the reward only once.

A more lucrative way to farm EXP in the long run, are the repeatable Domains. The first one, Cecilia Garden, unlocks at level 16. You can potentially get 100 Adventure EXP every time you complete it. Although this can take a lot more time than, for example, defeating a Ley Line Outcrop, Domains also give you plenty of other rewards.

Adventurer’s Handbook Experience

Unlike the options mentioned above, doing the experience tasks in your Adventurer’s Handbook (the first tab) cannot be repeated. But on the bright side; the Adventure EXP rewards are quite big and don’t require a lot of time investment.

Completing experience tasks will reward you with 100 Adventure EXP each time. Just completing the first three will already give you almost 2000 Adventure EXP. The tasks are very simple, and you probably completed most of them without even noticing.

The tasks are divided over different Chapters. You can only advance to the next Chapter after all experience tasks are done. The number of tasks, and therefore the amount of EXP to be gotten from each Chapter, will increase as you advance through the Chapters.

Complete quests

Of course, you can always stick to the classic way of leveling up; by completing quests. This is without a doubt one of the more fun ways to increase your Adventure Rank. Completing a quest will usually get you a few hundred Adventure EXP.

Most quests will take far more time to complete than Daily Commissions or killing bosses though. They are also non-repeatable, and you will likely run out of them if you don’t do anything else in the game (hence this list). But in return, you get far more interesting tasks and storylines than by doing Commissions. If you’re just trying to rush your way to the higher Adventure Ranks, you’re probably better off sticking to quests.

Explore the map

Another fun, but rather time-consuming way to level up, is by exploration. The open world of Genshin Impact is filled with Teleport Waypoints, Statues of the Seven, and Domains which you can discover in return for a small amount of Adventure EXP. If you enjoy wandering across the beautiful Genshin Impact map and don’t mind a bit more time investment, this is a great way to level up.

You can also search the world for Anemoculus or Geoculus orbs. Offering these to the Statues of the Seven will reward you with a lot of Adventure EXP, but again; it takes a lot of time and it can only be done once.

Now all there’s left to do is choose your preferred way of leveling up, and start the game.