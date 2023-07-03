Genshin Impact reveals sibling trio as next Fontaine banner characters

The Genshin Impact version 3.8 update isn’t even live yet, but HoYoverse has just dropped three new character introductions for a trio of siblings who will be playable when we reach Fontaine in Genshin Impact version 4.0. Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet have all been given the typical short bios and teases that we expect to see for the anime game‘s upcoming roster additions.

Lyney and Lynette appear to be close in age, and are the older siblings of the trio. They’re both known for their magical performances in Fontaine, with Lyney being the lead magician who boasts about his abilities. He even refers to himself as the greatest magician in all of Teyvat, and has a Pyro vision to match that personality.

Lynette, on the other hand, has an Anemo vision and is the magician’s assistant. She’s the middle child who, in stark contrast to her older brother, is described as the “lowest-profile magician’s assistant in the land.”

Freminet has a Hydro vision, which fits perfectly since he’s a diver who wants nothing to do with the field of entertainment like his older siblings. He dives for the Court of Fontaine and prefers to work alone when doing so.

These are just tiny intros for the sibling trio, but just based on their vision elements, they’d have great three-way synergy for Vaporize and Swirl reactions in combat. Hopefully, their abilities will take advantage of that.

One of the biggest mysteries about Fontaine is the underwater gameplay that’s been teased multiple times now. We haven’t seen anything like it in any other region, and it looks like we’ll likely be connecting with Freminet through the new gameplay, since that’s directly related to his job.

However, if you’re still looking forward to the Genshin Impact version 3.8 banners before 4.0, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list for suggestions on who you should pull for. And don’t forget to redeem new Primogem codes to help with those wishes.