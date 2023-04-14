Genshin Impact Sorush gadget can help you take amazing screenshots

The new Genshin Impact Sorush gadget has special abilities that allow you to take some amazing screenshots. Sorush is a new gadget companion, added to the anime game in the version 3.6 update. She gets introduced as part of the main world quest for the Girdle of the Sands – the new area found northwest of the Desert of Hadramaveth in the Sumeru desert.

Once you enter the area for the new map expansion, you’ll automatically get a world quest called Khvarena of Good and Evil. Complete the early stages of this quest to unlock Sorush as a gadget.

Whenever Sorush is used, you’ll actually gain control of her, as she has abilities that can be used to solve puzzles and interact with the environment inside the new map zone. That feature alone is rare for gadgets, but you’re also able to open up the camera in the menu when in control of Sorush.

She’s able to change altitude while flying, so you can get some great aerial, drone-like shots when in control of her. She also doesn’t aggro enemies at all, given the fact that she’s a mystical being who serves the land, in a way.

This means that you can finally get some close-up shots of enemies without getting kicked out of camera mode by triggering combat. Sorush is a must-have companion for all of you Teyvat photographers out there, but there’s a bit of a catch.

Sadly, you can only take control of Sorush inside the new Girdle of the Sands region – much like how Nahida‘s mind-reading only works inside Sumeru. Sorush will still follow you around, but you’ll be locked out of her abilities.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 has just begun, so along with Sorush, you can also add Nahida and Nilou to your group as you explore the map expansion.