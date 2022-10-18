Looking for the best Genshin Impact Nahida build? The Dendro Archon, Lesser Lord Kusanli, is set to appear on an upcoming Genshin Impact banner and hopefully in the 3.2 update release date.

Nahida is the first Dendro catalyst user and upcoming Genshin Impact character, and unlike other archons, won’t be taking the role of main DPS. Instead she can be built as sub-DPS or support, making use of powerful Dendro reactions. This build is based on beta information, and will be updated once the Nahida banner release date rolls around.

Genshin Impact Nahida sub-DPS build

Nahida’s main focus is her elemental skill, which sends forth karmic bonds of wood and tree from her side, dealing AoE Dendro damage and marking eight enemies with a seed. The Seed of Skandha links opponents, and once elemental damage is inflicted on these enemies, they take damage from Dendro Cores and Nahida inflicts Dendro damage based on her attack and elemental mastery. You can find a list of her abilities leaked via Honey Hunter.

The best Genshin Impact Nahida build is:

Weapon: A Thousand Floating Dreams

Artifacts: Gilded Dreams (four-piece)

The five-star catalyst, A Thousand Floating Dreams, arrives on the weapon banner alongside Nahida, and so far it looks like the best option. It has the most elemental mastery out of all the catalysts in the game, while also providing party members with buffs based on their elemental type. This weapon also increases the elemental mastery of the elemental which is the same as the equipped character.

Of course, if you don’t manage to pull this weapon, there are other options. The four-star Sacrificial Fragments has a decent elemental mastery and makes use of Nahida’s elemental skill, giving it a 40% chance to end its own critical damage.

For artifacts, we’ve chosen the four-piece Gilded Dreams to increase the team’s elemental mastery. Nahida is best placed in a highly reactive team due to her elemental burst, which benefits from having different elements on the team. Nahida unleashes a Shrine of Maya, a field ability which buffs the elements Pyro, Electro, and Hydro – also benefiting her elemental skill in some cases by decreasing the interval between using Tri-Karma Purification, or increasing the damage inflicted.

That’s all we have on the best Genshin Impact Nahida build, she’s been officially announced alongside new Cyro character Layla, but we’re still unsure where both characters fit into our Genshin Impact tier list of best characters.