Genshin Impact take pictures of three Tri-Lakshana Creatures

Want to know how to take pictures of three Tri-Lakshana Creatures in Genshin Impact? These odd little creatures can be found in Sumeru, some appear as large fungi and are bouncy or poisonous, while others are disguised as a rock covered in vines.

To complete the challenge you need to take pictures of the creatures in their three different states: Activated, Normal, and Scorched. To change the state of the creature and take the picture, different elements need to be applied. When in their Activated state, they may reveal the locations of hidden objects, and can be used to reach tough places by either bouncing on top of the mushroom or interacting with the vines to release a boulder that lifts into the air.

Take pictures of three Tri-Lakshana Creatures

The three creatures are shown on the map and can be located in Sumeru – the bouncy mushroom is found in Mawtiyima Forest, the poisonous mushroom in Gandha Hill, and the rock covered in vines in Yazadaha Pool. Once located, snap a picture of the creature in its Normal state, without any element applied.

To take a picture of an Activated Tri-Lakshana Creature, you need to apply Electro – the first mushroom becomes bouncier in this state and has Electro sparks flying off of it. The second releases poison, and the third releases a rock.

To take a picture of a Scorched Tri-Lakshana Creature, you need to apply Pyro. To bring the mushroom back to the Normal state, apply Dendro.

Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $499.00 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s how to take pictures of three Tri-Lakshana Creatures in Genshin Impact. For more on the 3.0 update, here are the new Genshin Impact characters and all the answers to the Sumeru Contemplation Puzzles – also be sure to check out how the characters rank on our Genshin Impact tier list of the best and worst characters.