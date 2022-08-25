All answers to the Sumeru Contemplation Puzzles in Genshin Impact

Need the answers to the Contemplation Puzzles in the Genshin Impact 3.0 Archon Quest? The anime game is well-known for its varied puzzles, and The Coming of the Sabzeruz Festival quest, part of the Sumeru Archon Questline, introduces a new deductive word puzzle. If you’re not sure how to interpret this puzzle, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve already worked it out for you.

In the lead up to the Genshin Impact 3.0 Sabzeruz Festival, you find yourself – and everyone else in Sumeru – in a state of samsara, a kind of Groundhog Day situation. In order to release everyone from this one-day cycle, you need to work out just what exactly is going on. Upon entering a state of contemplation, you must think through clues you picked up from your surroundings or previous conversations. Talk through your conclusions with Nahida to move on to the next puzzle and break free of the samsara.

Every Genshin Impact Contemplation Puzzle in Sumeru

When you first enter this state of contemplation, you’re given a selection of thoughts to choose from. While you can select any of them, only the correct one allows you to progress. There are up to three stages to each puzzle: once you have interpreted the correct thought, you may need to correctly associate it with another, and some interpretations may reveal new clues. Once you have interpreted your thoughts, and associated any necessary, you must then submit a conclusion. Decipher and select the right conclusion to move on to the next puzzle.

For each of the answers below, we have listed the thought to interpret, followed by the associated clue where there is one, and the correct conclusion.

Contemplation Puzzle answer 1

“With what you know so far, what do you think the truth is?”

Select “The Sabzaruz Festival Samsara” and click “Interpret”.

Click “Associate”, then “Deja Vu”, and trigger the association.

Finally, click “Interpret”, select the new “Time Loop” thought bubble, then “Submit Conclusion”.

Contemplation Puzzle answer 2

“How did you know what I was going to say?”

Select “Dehya’s Claymore”.

Interpret.

Submit Conclusion.

Contemplation Puzzle answer 3

“That sounds about right. What do you think?”

Select “Abnormal Mental Fatigue”.

Interpret.

Submit Conclusion.

Contemplation Puzzle answer 4

“What’s your new hypothesis?”

Select “Bodily Memories” and Interpret.

Associate it with “The Akasha’s Sound” and trigger association.

Interpret “Memories are Deleted Everyday”.

Submit conclusion.

Contemplation Puzzle answer 5

“What do you think that ‘final space’ could have been?”

Select “The Space Where We Were Yesterday”.

Interpret.

Submit conclusion.

Contemplation Puzzle answer 6

“Have you discovered the hidden truth?”

Select “Spaces Without Human Presence” and interpret.

“Dreams With No Human Presence” will now appear, interpret it.

Select “People From Sumeru Do Not Dream” and interpret.

Click Associate, then select “Dreams With No Human Presence”, and trigger association.

Select “The Truth Behind Dreams” and submit conclusion.

Contemplation Puzzle answer 7

“How did you conclude that the Akasha is capable of this?”

Select “The Akasha’s Is A Manifestation of the God of Wisdom’s Power”.

Interpret.

Submit conclusion.

Contemplation Puzzle answer 8

“What about this Samsara?”

Select “The Appearance and Disappearance of Spaces” and interpret.

“The Appearance and Disappearance of Dreams” will now appear, interpret it.

Select “The Sabzaruz Festival Samsara” and interpret.

Click Associate, then select “The Appearance and Disappearance of Dreams”, and trigger association.

Select “Mass Production of Dreams” and submit conclusion.

Contemplation Puzzle answer 9

“Who am I?”

Select “The Moon”.

Interpret.

Submit conclusion.

Contemplation Puzzle answer 10

“Do you have any information?”

Select “The Grand Sage’s Speech”.

Interpret.

Submit conclusion.

When these have all been completed correctly, the final selection is no longer in Contemplation, and appears as a normal dialogue choice. Select “I don’t have any more questions” to complete the Contemplation Puzzles.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Now you have all the answers to complete the Contemplation Puzzles, you can release Sumeru from the samsara and continue your journey through the new region. By now, you’ll have already met Collei, Dori and Tighnari from the 3.0 update, as well as the Dendro element. If you’re looking to add more Dendro to your party, find out how to get Collei for free as part of the Graven Innocence event.