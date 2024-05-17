Ghost of Tsushima just revolutionized gaming on older Nvidia RTX GPUs

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut officially lets you mix Nvidia DLSS with AMD FSR, meaning that owners of practically any Nvidia RTX GPU can now not only improve their frame rates with DLSS upscaling, but also enable frame generation via FSR. The resultant performance increase is reportedly huge, with super-high frame rates on last-gen Nvidia GPUs, even at 4K.

This is the first time we’ve seen a game that lets you mix and match AMD FSR and Nvidia DLSS on your graphics card in this way, as historically FSR 3 frame generation had to be coupled with FSR upscaling. With AMD FSR 3.1, though, the upscaling and frame generation were uncoupled, and Ghost of Tsushima looks like it’s the first game to take advantage of this, enabling you to combine the two rival frame rate-boosting technologies.

You can find the two technologies in the game’s graphics settings, as we’ve shown in our screenshot below. If you have an Nvidia RTX GPU, you can enable DLSS as your upscale method of choice, but you can then also enable FSR Frame Generation in the frame generation section.

I don’t have a last-gen Nvidia RTX GPU to hand, but I’ve tested a GeForce RTX 4070 using both DLSS upscaling and FSR frame generation in the game, as shown in the screenshot above, and the combination worked fine. You can enable these settings in the launcher, as well as using the in-game graphics menu.

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) user BlooHook, has also posted a screenshot of the game running on a GeForce RTX 3090. The screengrab shows DLSS being used as the upscale method in the graphics settings, while AMD FSR 3 frame generation is selected as the frame generation technology. BlooHook says these settings enable the RTX 3090 to hit a massive 171fps frame rate, even at 4K with maximum settings.

We’re hoping this is a sign of what’s to come with FSR and DLSS implementations in the future. While the frame generation part of Nvidia’s DLSS 3 suite works really well in our experience, it’s frustrating that it only runs on Nvidia’s latest Ada GPUs, such as the RTX 4090, meaning that owners of Nvidia RTX 3000 and 2000 GPUs can only use DLSS Super Resolution upscaling.

Of course, you can run both FSR upscaling and frame generation on any of these older Nvidia GPUs too, but in our experience, the image quality of DLSS upscaling is still superior to that of FSR. For a long time, gamers with older Nvidia GPUs have wanted a way to get the benefits of DLSS upscaling as well as frame generation, and Ghost of Tsushima finally delivers it.

If you’re planning to have a go on the game yourself, make sure you check the Ghost of Tsushima system requirements to see if your PC’s hardware is fast enough to run it.