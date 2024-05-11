With Helldivers 2 still unavailable in almost 200 territories on Steam, PlayStation’s next PC port has also been delisted on the Valve platform, and it’s not even out yet. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is coming to Steam in just a few days, and despite only needing PlayStation Network (PSN) for the multiplayer portion of the game, it looks like Sony has removed it from a huge number of territories without any warning.

Despite the Ghost of Tsushima PC release date closing in, Sony’s sudden decision to delist games in many territories continues. The feudal Japan-set open-world game is next on the chopping block with no word on when, or if, the hundreds of territories will get access to Ghost of Tsushima on Steam.

Ghost of Tsushima has been delisted in over 180 territories according to SteamDB, with Japan initially among them before this was swiftly reversed. Japan, of course, is both where Sony is based and where the game itself is set, making the whole thing even stranger.

I’ve reached out to Sony, asking about the reason for these delistings, and will provide the answer here if and when I get a response.

While we wait on why Ghost of Tsushima has been delisted before release, we can look to the ongoing Helldivers 2 Steam removal for more information. Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt told players on Discord, “We have no idea what’s going on,” and that the team is “speaking to our partners at PlayStation and Valve and pushing for it to be undone.”

Helldivers 2 is committed to reversing the Steam delisting, especially after the mass review bombing of the game saw Sony change course and remove the PSN requirement for all players.

Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch Productions previously said “A PSN account is only required for [the] Legends online multiplayer mode and to use [the] PlayStation overlay. It is not required to play the single-player game.”

I’ve checked other PlayStation games on Steam to see if they’ve been retroactively delisted, but it looks like this only applies to Helldivers 2 and Ghost of Tsushima so far. This suggests that the problem is tied to the PSN requirement and not online functionality, as Returnal has a co-op mode but hasn’t been delisted anywhere.

If you’ve got more questions about the next PlayStation PC port we’ve got you covered with all you need to know about Ghost of Tsushima Steam Deck compatibility, and the Ghost of Tsushima system requirements as well.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.