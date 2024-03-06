Ghost of Tsushima is finally coming to PC, as the Sucker Punch Productions and Sony open-world samurai epic appears on Steam. Coming to the platform in just a couple of months, PlayStation’s PC porting powerhouse Nixxes is set to bring the game across with plenty of specific extra details and features, similar to the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart port.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will launch with the Iki Island Expansion, co-op multiplayer mode Legends, and the black and white film-grain overhaul of the Kurosawa Mode as well. The Ghost of Tsushima PC release date is set for Thursday, May 16, for both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Sucker Punch’s open-world game has also been optimized for 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 resolutions alongside getting Nvidia DLSS 3, Intel XeSS, and AMD FSR 3 upscaling support. You can also hook up and remap a controller for the game on Steam, including the PS5 DualSense for haptic feedback, or go for the more native approach of a mouse and keyboard.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store, with a pre-purchase on both platforms netting you the following extras:

New Game+ Horse travel companion.

Traveler’s Attire – fit for a seasoned warrior.

Broken Armour dyes from Baku’s shop.

Steam Deck support is not yet confirmed, but the game’s official listing says it is “tailored to a wide range of hardware, ranging from high-end PCs to portable PC gaming devices.”

