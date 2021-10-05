Ghost Recon Frontline – everything we know from the reveal

The next Ghost Recon game veers away from the series’ usual formula; rather than a four player co-op campaign, instead it’s set to be a free-to-play battle royale.

Two game modes are available at launch. In the primary mode, Expedition, 100 players compete in teams of three to find and extract intel; matches take place – as is custom in battle royale games – on an island called Drakemoor following an environmental disaster. You can steal other team’s intel and extraction helicopter to scupper their chances of making it off the island alive. The island itself features four biomes and 20 points of interest for players to explore and infiltrate. In order to win the game, you need to collect three pieces of intel and then call for your extraction helicopter, which alerts other teams to your whereabouts, provoking players to stop you leaving successfully.

The second game mode is called Control, a 9v9 domination-style PvP mode which provides a faster pace for players. Ghost Recon Frontline will also have seasons, which looks to add more classes from the existing pool of contractors as well as new game modes. Here’s everything we know about Ghost Recon Frontline so far including upcoming closed test dates.

Ghost Recon Frontline release date

There is currently no release date set for Ghost Recon Frontline.

Ghost recon closed test dates

Players in Europe can register on the official Ghost Recon Frontline website to play early on PC; Ubisoft is holding a closed test from October 14 to October 21.

Ghost Recon Frontline trailer

The Ghost Recon Frontline reveal trailer shows us parts of Drakemoor – murky streams, a dense forest, and points of interest like a fairground and abandoned building site. It has all the Ghost Recon trademarks with drones, turrets, and stealthy gameplay, as teams make their way to various intel locations across.

Brandishing camouflaged weapons, the combat is relatively subdued until an extraction helicopter is called in and a gunfight ensues.

Ghost Recon Frontline classes

Players are able to choose a contractor from a procedurally generated pool of soldiers from different military backgrounds, national origins, looks, and skillsets. Each class has their own specialisation and development path, so you can create loadouts that compliment your team composition. The Ghost Recon Frontline classes available at launch include: assault which specialises in close range combat, support which provides team protection, and scout which can send drones to recce the area.

That’s everything we know about Ghost Recon Frontline so far. It looks like Frontline could rival Warzone to be one of the best battle royale games as it adds a different formula to the genre, but only time will tell.