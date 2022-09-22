Sci-fi 4X game Stellaris is getting a roguelike VR spinoff

This wasn’t the direction we predicted for sci-fi 4X game Stellaris, but colour us intrigued: Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game is a spin-off of Paradox’s grand strategy game, but it’s a roguelike action game built for VR, and it’s coming to Meta Quest 2 headsets in early 2023.

Developer Fast Travel Games says Ghost Signal is a “virtual reality action roguelite set in Paradox Interactive’s hit galactic universe” that will plop you into “a vast ocean of stars” where you’ll captain a ship and meet a wide variety of alien beings, both large and small. You’ll be researching the new species you encounter and reading through their logs, all while conducting your own research in several tech trees.

Here’s the trailer:

Like Stellaris itself, Ghost Signal looks very ambient and chill – although you’ll be more directly involved in the battles in this take on the Stellaris universe. There are planet-sized alien monsters to take on, and fortunately you’ll be able to research and use some heavy artillery during those encounters (as long as you’ve researched and unlocked it).

It’s a roguelite game, too, which means randomised maps, daily challenges, and progression unlocks with every run.

The official site has more info, and you can check out our guide to Stellaris DLC if you’re looking for some new flatscreen experiences among the stars. The latest is the new Toxoids species pack, which adds an order of poison-worshipping knights looking to resurrect an ancient noxious god.