Cyberpunk ninja game Ghostrunner sequel is coming in 2023

The developers of cyberpunk ninja game Ghostrunner revealed a first peek at Ghostrunner 2, the sequel coming next year to the 2020 game about high-speed parkour and slicing bad guys in half. Ghostrunner 2 will launch sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023, the developers said, and be an “evolution, not a revolution” of the established gameplay of the first Ghostrunner – which has now sold 1.5 million copies.

During the anniversary stream held November 3, One More Level developers described Ghostrunner 2 as “the second part of Ghostrunner,” showing off some enemy designs and location concept art.

If you’ve played the first Ghostrunner, these locations will look familiar, if more expansive and mysterious. One scene shows a complex of high-rise apartments, with helipads on the top of some of the lower buildings, but with the bases shrouded in fog. Bright holographic neon advertising is projected over the sides, with angry red warning signs posted up near the helipads.

Another image evokes some of the Vex structures in Destiny 2, with parts of a thin exterior facade torn away to reveal glowing red machinery under the surface of the walls.

Here’s the full stream. The segment on Ghostrunner 2 begins at about 9:50.

The developers say the world in Ghostrunner 2 will be larger, with more opportunities to learn about the story and the characters you encounter, but maintaining the same fast-paced, razor’s edge gameplay we discuss in our Ghostrunner review, which calls it “Titanfall meets Hotline Miami.”

Ghostrunner 2 is set to launch in Q4 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the original Ghostrunner’s roguelike mode, which arrived alongside more difficulty options.