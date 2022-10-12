Save almost $1000 on this Gigabyte gaming laptop in Best Buy sale

Yes, that’s right – if you buy the Aero 16 inch 4K AMOLED Gigabyte gaming laptop from Best Buy today, it’ll cost you almost $1000 less than it will if you buy it tomorrow. It seems that in a bid to outdo Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, Best Buy is going all-out with its flash sale, and the two ecommerce giants are doing battle, King Kong vs. Godzilla style… and it’s not even Black Friday yet.

The Gigabyte Aero 16 inch 4K AMOLED gaming laptop is something quite special. It uses a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, both of which allow it to run powerful, next-gen games. This is all complimented with its 16GB RAM, which, while not the absolute highest, is still on the high end. Buy now

This laptop’s 16 inch screen boasts a resolution of 3840 x 2400 and can deliver class-leading contrast levels thanks to its per pixel local dimming, which also makes it great for HDR and SDR content alike. Plus, with 1TB of SSD storage, you won’t need to worry about having room for the big upcoming PC games. Though not on our list (the spot was given to a similar Gigabyte gaming laptop), it is very much one of the best gaming laptops.

This is very much a ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ affair though, because the Best Buy flash sale only lasts for 24 hours. The deal on this particular laptop could be gone even faster than that too, because there are going to be a lot of people who buy it as soon as they see the discount, and there’s only limited amount of stock.

Of course, if you do miss out on this deal, Black Friday is only around the corner. If you go and bookmark our Black Friday laptop deals guide and check back, we might have found some equally appealing deals for you.