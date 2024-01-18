Gigabyte Aorus FQ32U2P preview: 32-inch 4K OLED is the new must-have

The new Gigabyte Aorus FS32U2P is set to be an ideal all-rounder gaming screen for PC gamers this year, as its combination of pixel density, screen size, and refresh rate means it can do just about anything. It doesn’t come cheap but when we got hands on with it at CES 2024, we couldn’t help but be impressed and long for the day we get to review it.

One of the biggest overarching trends of CES 2024 – and in turn one of the biggest trends we’re set to experience in PC gaming for 2024 – is the explosion of OLED-based gaming monitors and laptop screens. They were everywhere, and while the huge super wide screens and ultra-fast refresh displays were exciting, it’s the balance of speed and pixel-density of this panel, and others like it, that’s so exciting.

One of the big disadvantages so far with many OLED gaming monitors has been that text can look a bit fuzzy due to the arrangement of red, green, and blue sub-pixels that make up each pixel. When combined with a not particularly high resolution, this can make using an OLED panel significantly worse than most LCD panels when it comes to any sort of reading – whether it be work-related or just catching up on Discord chat.

With this new wave of 4K, 32-inch OLED screens, then, you avoid this thanks to the higher pixel-density allowing for smoother edges to text (even though the sub-pixel issue is still there).

The other advantage of a 32-inch 4K screen is that you get a bit more usable desktop space from all those pixels. A 4K resolution on 27-inch panels is amazingly sharp but you don’t get to use those extra pixels on your desktop – unless you have incredible vision that can read the tiny text that results from using such a screen at less than 200% zoom.

Combine all the above with the true blacks of OLED, the stunning HDR-capable range of colors of this panel and of course the 240Hz refresh rate and it’s just a stunning screen to use.

As for any extras Gigabyte has added, the screen is a simple flat panel with no extra flip-down headphone stands or anything like that. Meanwhile the stand is a V-shaped design that’s quite bulky but not as bad as the colossal stands used on some large screens. The stand design is a little boring black plastic but it offers heights, rotation, and tilt adjustment.

Around the back, the screen is mostly very slim other than a central piece that houses the connections and stand attachment. This section is also topped and bottom by the obligatory RGB lights.

The Gigabyte Aorus FQ32U2P doesn’t yet have a price or exact release date but expect it to arrive within the next couple of months and costs in the region of $1,000.

For more of the stunning displays we saw at CES, checkout our CES story hub or head to our best gaming monitor guide for our current top choices of gaming screen.