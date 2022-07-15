Grab $600 off this Gigabyte RTX 3070 4K OLED gaming laptop

Striking a balance with gaming laptop specs isn’t easy, especially if you’re looking for something with the best graphics card. That said, portable powerhouse deals do pop up from time to time, and you can currently grab $600 off the Gigabyte Aero 15, which comes equipped with an RTX 3070 GPU and a 4K OLED screen.

Over on Amazon US, Gigabyte’s Aero 15 gaming laptop is down from $1,999 to $1,399, thanks to a 30% discount. While most options at this price point come with a 1080p panel, the AERO 15’s OLED display will rival even the best gaming monitors on the market. Its RTX 3070 GPU will also help you boost fps in the latest games and take advantage of features like ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS.

Gigabyte’s RTX-powered portable rig also packs an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM, meaning it could serve as an on-the-go gaming PC and a desktop replacement.

Specs aside, the Aero is also a bit of a looker, as its RGB keyboard and sleek chassis help it stand out from the crowd.

Unfortunately, the RTX 3070 model isn’t available on Amazon UK, but if you’re after something with a bit more oomph, you can save 26% on the RTX 3080 version.

If you sign up to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get this mean RTX 3070 machine to your door asap, thanks to next-day delivery. Newcomers can even bag a free trial, so you won’t have to part with more pennies to obtain Gigabyte’s impressive 4K OLED laptop.