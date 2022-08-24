Goat Simulator 3 devs “haven’t thought about” its popularity

Goat Simulator 3 is looking to bring plenty more animal-oriented chaos to your gaming PC in November, but Goat Simulator 3 developer Sebastian Eriksson says the team “haven’t really thought about” the market for the comedy game’s sequel and are just making something that they find funny. If you haven’t seen the Goat Simulator 3 announcement, don’t panic, you didn’t miss Goat Simulator 2 – they decided to skip out on that intermediary entry and jump straight to number three.

“A lot of work has been trying to find out, okay – what’s buggy, like fun buggy?” Speaking to PCGamesN at Gamescom, Coffee Stain North CEO Sebastian Eriksson explains the team’s approach to development, such as deciding where the line is drawn differentiating ‘fun bugs’ from frustrating ones. He continues, “We want to have a really big sandbox game, we want to have four simultaneous players, we want all the physics to be relevant to the game.”

When asked about the viral success of the first Goat Simulator and learning that there’s a market for games of this nature, Eriksson says that the team hasn’t really factored that into building this new entry. Of the first game, he notes that “after a while, it really started getting hard to get the whole thing to hold together, basically, because the foundation was built in just a couple of months. There were a lot of things that we wanted to put into it, but we couldn’t really – the engine was getting old, it wasn’t supported by the new systems, and so on and so forth.”

A fresh start, then, has given the team plenty of opportunity to incorporate its new ideas. “With the minigames, for example,” Eriksson says, “that came from us playing the original in co-op and starting to be like, okay, so I have this game [we could play] – we should do this, not having the rules set by the game, but by ourselves. We already knew that that was a lot of fun. You want to build that into the game, so everybody got really excited about that.”

To hear Eriksson tell it, Goat Simulator 3 is a game very much built to entertain the team making it first and foremost – anyone else who enjoys it is a bonus. “We built it more, I would say, for ourselves. It was more like catering to us, and that’s always what we’ve done with Goat Sim. If there is a market for it then sure! Hopefully people will enjoy it and have as much fun as we have. But we haven’t really thought about, ‘Okay, so how does the demographic [for the game’s audience] look?’ We don’t even really know.”

You can watch the Goat Simulator 3 gameplay trailer below:

Goat Simulator 3 is available for “pre-udder” on the Epic Games store, ahead of its currently scheduled release date of November 17. In the run-up to your goaty adventures, be sure to take a look at the Goat Simulator 3 system requirements to ensure your rig can handle the chaos. In the meantime, be sure to check out the best simulation games on PC for more highly realistic recreations of other popular activities.

Additional reporting by Jordan Forward.