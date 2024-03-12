God of War is now half price and totally DRM free

The 2018 God of War soft reboot has finally come to GOG after months of waiting, meaning you can get the iconic adventure of Kratos and Atreus as a DRM-free game with a steep 50% discount as well. So if you’ve never played the reboot, or just fancy diving back into the game without digital rights management, GOG has you covered.

God of War quickly became one of the best PC games when it arrived on the platform in 2022. The story-driven adventure of Kratos and his son Atreus was a massive hit on launch, with the PC port only reinvigorating that. So if you were waiting for a big sale or to play it DRM-free on PC, now’s the time.

Both God of War and Uncharted were slated for a GOG release last year, with the PC versions of both games initially only launching on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Now, to mark the God of War GOG launch, the game is 50% off, meaning you can get it for $25.30 / £20.04 up until Friday March 29. Just head right here.

While God of War came to Steam first, it eventually made its way to GOG alongside Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, so it’s safe to assume that the PC launch of Horizon Forbidden West and Ghost of Tsushima, which is officially launching on Steam, will come to GOG further down the line as well.

If you’re looking for more, we’ve also got all the best action-adventure games and story games you need to try on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.