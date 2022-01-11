God of War devs confirm Steam pre-loads

God of War is, at last, ditching PlayStation exclusivity with a PC release. If you’re especially excited about that fact, you might want to get in as close to launch as you can manage – and luckily, the devs at Santa Monica Studio have confirmed that pre-loads will soon be available on Steam, as well as when you can expect them to begin.

Pre-loads for God of War on Steam begin on Wednesday, January 12 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT. Since the God of War system requirements recommend 70GB of hard drive space, it’s safe to expect a similar download size for the game. Sadly, the devs have not yet provided any specific unlock times for the game, or info on pre-loads via the Epic Games Store.

The God of War release date is set for January 14 on Steam and Epic, and you can pick it up at a price of $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99.

We’ve already seen plenty of the new PC features in action through various teasers, including support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.

