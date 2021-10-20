God of War system requirements – DLSS support could lead gaming PCs to victory

Kratos in forest from God of War

Sony’s just announced that the PlayStation exclusive God of War is coming to Steam and the Epic Game Store, and it looks like it’ll embrace the power of gaming PC hardware. While Kratos’ Nordic adventure isn’t the first PS4 game to release on PC, it could set a new standard for what to expect from Sony’s newly acquired port specialist, Nixxes.

According to Sony’s announcement post on the PlayStation Blog, God of War’s PC port will feature “true” 4K resolution support and unlocked frame rates, providing your rig can handle churning out both. While we’ll need to wait a little longer for the game’s official graphics card, RAM, and gaming CPU requirements, we do know that you’ll need to free up 80GB of space on your gaming SSD.

The PC version of Sony Santa Monica’s epic tale also comes with a whole host of graphical options and pre-sets, including improved screen-space reflections, higher resolution shadows, and ambient occlusion enhancements like GTAO and SSDO. Better still, God of War for PC also comes with Nvidia DLSS, meaning Nvidia RTX GPUs can benefit from the AI’s ability to facilitate higher resolutions, while still maintaining decent frame rates. The game will also support Nvidia’s Reflex low latency tech, which should help Kratos’ axe strike true.

In addition to the below settings, your PC will need DirectX 12 support and an updated version of Windows 10.

Minimum Recommended
CPU TBC TBC
RAM  TBC TBC
GPU TBC TBC
VRAM TBC TBC
Storage  80GB 80GB

Hopefully, God of War’s unannounced recommended system requirements won’t wage war on lower-spec gaming PC. While it sounds like the PlayStation port is going to be a looker, AI tools like Nvidia DLSS should help slightly older rigs run the game with substantial settings enabled. The game also includes support for Sony’s DualSense controller, meaning you potentially won’t miss out on the experience provided on the PlayStation 5.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"God of War system requirements – DLSS support could lead gaming PCs to victory","type":"news","category":"gaming-hardware"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"","genre":"","title":"Gaming hardware","genres":[]}}}}
Phil Hayton

Hardware writer

Updated:

Phil is the latest addition to our hardware department, and a retro enthusiast with previous bylines at TechRadar, Den Of Geek, MSPoweruser, Bloody Disgusting, GameByte, Daily Star, and the BBC.

Read More
Best SSD for gaming
How to build a gaming PC
Best gaming CPU