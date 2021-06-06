Brand-new city builder Going Medieval is Steam’s weekly top seller

If you’ve been keeping an eye on what’s been hitting big on Steam this past week, this week’s Steam top seller probably shouldn’t be a huge surprise. Charming city building game Going Medieval, which is set in the Dark Ages and sees you build a settlement in a “dangerous new land reclaimed by nature”, was already showing signs of being a hit on Valve’s platform – and now it’s hit the number one spot in its latest weekly top sellers list.

As SteamDB records, Foxy Voxel’s new city builder, which hit Steam Early Access on June 1, has snagged the top spot in the week of its debut. It’s a charming-looking new PC game, that brings something new to the genre with a low-poly art style reminiscent of Old School RuneScape or Valheim, and fun fortress building mechanics.

You’ll have to not only create a fortified settlement capable of fending off nasties that might try to take your settlers down, but also keep its people fed, watered, and happy. We’ve included a trailer for you to check out below in case you’re keen to see it in action.

Elsewhere in Steam’s top sellers for the week ending June 6, we’ve got the Ark: Survival Evolved Genesis Season Pass (following Genesis Part Two’s launch on June 3) in slot two, while Sea of Thieves, Warhammer 40k game Necromunda: Hired Gun, and the Ark: Survival base game sit in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

It’s a bit of a mixed bag in the final five places, too, with a mixture of PC games taking up the remaining spots – in order, we’ve got the Valve VR Index kit, Grand Theft Auto V, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Battlefield V, and No Man’s Sky this week.

