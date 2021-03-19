Gotham Knights release date delayed to 2022

The Batfamily will meet you in a new bat-time, but on the same bat-channel. The Gotham Knights release date has been delayed from 2021, and is now set to launch next year. We’re going to get more info on the game “in the coming months”, but for now, it’s looking like a much longer wait before Robin and the gang arrive.

“Gotham Knights will now launch worldwide in 2022,” the devs say on Twitter. “We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months.”

Gotham Knights lets you take on the role of Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, or Red Hood in a Gotham that’s overwhelmed with villains following the apparent death of Batman. You can play solo or in co-op, and each hero has their own abilities to help take down the bad guys. As with pretty much any modern title, there are elements of RPG games in there, and you’ll be able to develop your hero’s options over time.

If you missed the reveal last summer, check out the trailer below.

