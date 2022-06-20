Gotham Knights skins are customizable – yes, even the bikes

The recent gameplay reveal confirmed there are numerous different Gotham Knights skins and outfits to unlock in the eagerly-anticipated Batman-less superhero game, but it didn’t show how many will be available. Now, Gotham Knights developers confirm not only how many costumes will be available to each hero, but that they have customization options too – even the Bat-bikes.

While the Nightwing and Red Hood gameplay showcase in May showed how players will be able to equip different character skins during the co-op game‘s campaign, as well as some of the options available, it didn’t really go deep into the workbench itself and what players can do with those outfits – other than wear them, of course – nor how many there are.

In a new interview with Game Informer, executive producer Fleur Marty confirms that “each of our knights has 11 different suit styles” – making for a total of 44 general skins in Gotham Knights, although they can be customized. “Within a style, you can have customization with different pieces and different colorways,” adds Marty.

Game director Geoff Ellenor confirms that “various blueprints that allow you to craft various types of gear and suits” can be found throughout Gotham City as you play the game, and each of those 44 suit styles “is basically a silhouette” that you can change the stats and look of.

Significantly, this also includes the main method of transportation in Gotham Knights – the trusty Bat-cycle. While Fleur Marty confirms the cycle is “not upgradeable,” the bike’s look is also customizable, including the option for players to “match their suit with the Batcycle,” according to Geoff Ellenor. “We give you a bunch of options in that regard.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the developers confirm that the Gotham Knights version of Batman’s home city is bigger than Batman: Arkham Knight. Holy significant play area, Batman.

Gotham Knights has a release date set for October, just before a long Halloween.