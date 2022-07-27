“Big” Gotham Knights villain reveal coming “in a few weeks”

Given that it’s a big superhero game out in just a few months, this Halloween in fact, it’s surprising how little we know about the Gotham Knights villains – especially with all of Batman’s rogues’ gallery to play with. However, a “big villain reveal” is apparently coming soon – might it be the teased Harley Quinn or Ra’s Al Ghul?

While the trailers for Gotham Knights continue to roll out in advance of its October release, the only Batman villains revealed as featuring are the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and the Court of Owls. There have been teases of Harley Quinn, Two-Face, and Ra’s Al Ghul, but nothing for certain – other than confirmation that the Joker isn’t in it.

In a new interview between creative director Patrick Redding and Temple of Geek at SDCC – which isn’t on YouTube yet but the relevant part was grabbed by @STension19 on Twitter – Redding says that he is “especially proud” of all the villains in the game. He couldn’t talk about them in the interview, but says he will talk more about the Gotham Knights villains “in a few weeks when we’ve had our big villain reveal.”

That certainly doesn’t sound like a random villain for a side-mission, either – “big villain reveal” sounds like a singular antagonist character who will be a major part of the Gotham Knights story. Given what Redding himself teased about Damian Wayne in another SDCC interview, I’m putting money on it being Damian’s grandfather Ra’s Al Ghul and his League of Assassins/Shadows – which would be a good counter to the Court of Owls.

We’ll have to wait “a few weeks” to see, however – perhaps at Gamescom in August, which Warner Bros is confirmed as attending.

In more Gotham Knights news this week, a prequel comic featuring Batman was confirmed for October, which will feature free DLC for the game.