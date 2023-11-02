7 GTA 6 map locations we want to see

What are the GTA 6 map locations? GTA 6 is set to take us back to Vice City for the first time in almost two decades, and it’s looking likely that it’ll taking the leap from the ‘80s into the modern day. If proven true, this gives Rockstar the unique opportunity to return to GTA locations in Vice City almost forty in-game years later, with modern trends and satire to draw upon.

The GTA 6 release date might be a way off, but we’ve spent enough time cruising through Vice City in our time to take an educated stab at where the Grand Theft Auto 6 story might take us once the launch day finally rolls around. Our GTA 6 map locations wishlist includes our favorite old haunts in the open-world game and why they’re likely to receive a modern-day makeover. Let’s go.

GTA 6 map locations

Here are all the GTA 6 map locations on our wishlist:

Malibu Club

Vercetti Estate

The Beach

Ocean View Hotel

InterGlobal Studios

Little Haiti

Bermuda Triangle

Malibu Club

The Malibu Club is one of the most memorable map locations in GTA: Vice City, serving as a lucrative asset property that brings home the bacon – but that’s not all. Purchasing the Malibu Club in Vice City unlocks a series of asset missions, culminating in a bank heist that stands as one of the best set pieces in the old-school crime game. GTA 6 is set to take the Malibu Club from the ‘80s into modern day, likely swapping out its retro dancefloor and decor for something less gaudy – though we still hope it keeps its prominent neon pink lighting that sets it apart from the other pleasure establishments of Vice Point.

Vercetti Estate

The Vercetti Estate is a sprawling compound that features prominently in GTA: Vice City, which charts protagonist Tommy Vercetti’s rise to power as the eventual kingpin of the city’s criminal underworld. While it’s still unclear whether Tommy will appear in GTA 6, the Vercetti Estate would be an unmissable nostalgia trip for Vice City fans as a representation of his legacy. Whether it’s just an easter egg or a significant GTA 6 map location, we’re banking on catching a glimpse of its familiar red-and-pink hues as we cruise through Starfish Island.

The Beach

Which beach, we hear you ask? Every beach! Like its real-life Miami counterpart, it’s hard not to think about Vice City without also visualizing its many beach locations. Whether it’s Washington Beach or Ocean Beach, if you’re a long-time fan of GTA: Vice City, odds are you’ve got a wealth of fond memories driving along golden sands, dodging bikini-clad models while listening to your favorite radio station.

Ocean View Hotel

The Ocean View Hotel might not be the best safehouse in GTA: Vice City, but it is the first one, and it certainly leaves a lasting impression. Whether you’re hiding out from the cops in Tommy’s suite or swinging by the save point, hotel lobby’s music is quintessential ‘80s nostalgia. For many fans, the Ocean View Hotel’s facade is synonymous with Vice City itself, and we’d love to see a modern-day equivalent as a GTA 6 map location. Will it be a rundown wreck or a gleaming neon luxury? Only time will tell.

InterGlobal Studios

InterGlobal Studios is the heart of Vice City’s film industry. Like the Malibu Club, it’s an asset property that generates passive income that also includes a collection of wild and wonderful missions. InterGlobal Studios in GTA: Vice City is chock-full of satire that pokes fun at the entertainment industry, from moon landing conspiracies to political blackmail. Again, this is another possible GTA 6 map location that can delve into how much (or little) has changed behind the scenes of American filmmaking since the ‘80s.

Little Haiti

Rockstar was widely criticized for GTA: Vice City’s portrayal and treatment of Haitians following its initial release, triggering protests from US Haitian communities and activist groups. Subsequently, Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive issued an apology, and the most egregious instances were removed in later versions of GTA: Vice City. While some may argue it would be better for Rockstar to avoid stirring up new controversy, a return to Little Haiti would provide an excellent opportunity for the studio to hold true to that apology, while also giving us access to a GTA 6 map location that diverges from the vapid glamour of Vice City’s beachfront.

Bermuda Triangle

Listen, we know it’s a strange one, but hear us out. The number of vehicles at our disposal in GTA 6 precludes plenty of opportunities to take to the sky and sea. Consequently, the Bermuda Triangle is a perfect in-universe excuse to establish the boundaries of the sandbox game that would fit in with GTA’s style of humor – in fact, that’s exactly its purpose in GTA 5. If you’re new to the series, just picture it: you’re over the open waters of the North Atlantic Ocean in your jet ski or helicopter, and before you know it, your engines have failed and you’ve been wasted by a shark. An elegant solution, right?

