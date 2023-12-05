Is Grand Theft Auto 6 coming to PC? It’s one of the most anticipated game releases of the decade, and we’re finally drawing ever closer to the release of GTA 6, some twelve years on from the last Grand Theft Auto game. As excitement swells, some key details are being picked up in the trailer and key art for the game, but one obvious hint might bring bad news.

As the long-awaited first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released on December 5, 2023, the GTA 6 release date year was confirmed, along with its two protagonists and the Vice City GTA 6 map location. Notably absent from the trailer, though, are which platforms the action game is coming to, which begs the question: will GTA 6 be available on PC?

Will GTA 6 be on PC?

No, GTA 6 is not on PC, at least not at launch. While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the game won’t be playable on PC, a glaring omission of PC from the confirmed list of platforms speaks volumes. Of course, it’s likely that GTA 6 will get a PC port at some point, but a delay from the console launch seems inevitable.

As we’ve mentioned, the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, which confirms the release date window, doesn’t mention the game’s release platforms. However, a press release sent out by Rockstar Games confirms that “Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025,” seemingly confirming that GTA 6 will only release on next-gen consoles.

This isn’t new for the Grand Theft Auto series. GTA 3 and 4 were both released to PC around six months on from their initial release dates, while GTA 5 came to PC a whole 18 months after console. Hopefully, then, we shouldn’t have too long to wait after our console companions, and maybe the PC release window could come in 2025 as well.

With any GTA release, there are some things we look forward to more than others. The GTA 6 PC release is no different, so we’re already looking ahead to the GTA 6 soundtrack, the high-speed GTA 6 cars and motorcycles we want to see, and of course all the GTA 6 weapons and guns we might be able to equip.