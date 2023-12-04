GTA 6 soundtrack – all GTA VI songs so far

What songs are on the GTA 6 soundtrack? With the first trailer leaking and then being released early by Rockstar, the studio’s next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is already set for a promising soundtrack – but who can we expect to hear on the Vice City radio stations while cruising the city?

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been years in the making, but with previous entries in the series giving such golden music, our hopes are high for a repeat. By the time the GTA 6 release date rolls around, we’ll have a much clearer picture of what the soundtrack and GTA 6 radio stations could look like, but until then what do we know so far about our potential singalong sessions for driving the length of the GTA 6 map and back?

GTA 6 soundtrack so far

So far, the only song that could feature on the GTA 6 soundtrack is Love is a Long Road by Tom Petty. This was the song on the first GTA 6 trailer when it was revealed early due to leaks.

Tom Petty is a rock musician, most well-known for leading Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers as well as working with Mudcrutch and the Traveling Wilburys. His solo track, Love is a Long Road, was released on his debut solo album, Full Moon Fever, in 1989.

Due to the era of the track and the franchise’s history of including classic rock anthems such as this one, our hopes are set high for the return of V-Rock, the fictional radio station that featured in GTA: Vice City back in 2002. As the GTA 6 trailer confirms that we’ll be returning to Vice City, we’d say this hope isn’t too far-fetched at all.

That’s all we know about the GTA 6 soundtrack so far, but as soon as more information is revealed by Rockstar, we’ll be sure to update this guide with a full tracklist.

