Grand Theft Auto 5 makes triumphant Game Pass return, but not for PC

Grand Theft Auto 5 has finally returned to Game Pass, as the Rockstar sandbox game can be played once again through Xbox’s subscription service. As of the time of writing, though, PC players are out of luck – but all is not lost. If you’re yet to experience the adventure of Michael, Trevor, and Franklin or want an excuse to revisit it, this is the perfect time to go back into Grand Theft Auto 5 ahead of the GTA 6 release date.

First, let’s start with the good news, Grand Theft Auto 5 is back on Xbox Game Pass starting today, Wednesday, July 5, after a brief stint on the Microsoft service in 2021. It’s joining quite the July line-up, which we’ll get to, meaning you can play the iconic Rockstar game right now if you’re a subscriber. So you’ll want to brush up on GTA 5 cars and bikes before diving back in.

It’s not all good news though, as we PC players are left in the dark once again. Grand Theft Auto 5 is not on PC Game Pass, just console and cloud instead. GTA 5 wasn’t on PC Game Pass when it came to the service in 2021, but if you’re an Ultimate subscriber and happen to own a console, you can play Grand Theft Auto 5 either with or without a download on console, so we’ve got that at least.

While that’s undoubtedly disappointing news, you can still pick up GTA 5 on Steam, and it’s currently at a massive discount and even playable on Steam Deck. GTA 5 is currently 63% off at $14.99 / £14.99 on Steam.

GTA 5 isn’t the only new game on Game Pass though, as throughout July there’s a slew of games coming to the service, which we’ve broken down for you below.

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever – July 5

McPixel 3 – July 6

Common’hood – July 11

Insurgency: Sandstorm – July 11

Exoprimal – July 14

Techtonic (Game preview) – July 18

The Cave – July 18

Considering it took two years for GTA 5 to even make its way to PC via Steam, I wouldn’t hold out hope for any sort of imminent PC Game Pass release, but seeing one of the biggest games of all time come back to Game Pass as a whole is still great.

If you’re diving back into Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC anyway, we’ve got the very best GTA 5 RP servers picked out for you, alongside the best GTA 5 mods and everything you need to know about the GTA 5 money cheat as well.