What is the fastest car in GTA 5?

Zip across the Los Santos skyline in these nimble cars

What is the fastest car in GTA 5? If you’re looking to rove the streets of Los Santos with unbridled speed, whether just for the thrill of it or to take on the GTA casino heist, you’ll need the fastest car to fit the bill.

Although, there is technically a fastest car in GTA, there’s more to think about if you’re raring to go including the control and acceleration of each car, There’s no point in having the fastest car in GTA 5 if it spins out every time you approach a corner. These fast cars also come with a pretty hefty price tag, but you can always keep an eye on the weekly podium car in GTA for the chance to win one in the Diamond Casino.

Of course, the fastest car in GTA can be determined by speed itself, but it also depends on what you’re using it for. These are our recommendations if you’re looking for the overall fastest car and fastest bike in GTA 5, including how to unlock them.

The casino update added a bunch of new supercars for the GTA casino heist, with over 500 vehicles now in GTA online. Even so, the Ocelot Pariah is the fastest car in GTA 5, with an impressive speed of 136mph. It’s appeared on the casino podium before, so there’s always a chance you can nab it cheaply again.

If this is a little out of your price range at $1.4million, then the Enus Paragon R has a top speed of 123.25mph and it’s a lot easier to get your hands on this supercar by just completing the GTA casino missions.

What is the fastest bike in GTA 5?

If supercars aren’t your style, the fastest bike in GTA 5 is the Western Deathbike, with three different versions including the Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare with a max speed of 150mph and a price tag of over $1million.

Thinking of taking on the casino heist in the fastest car in GTA 5? Here’s what you can expect from the casino heist payout and how to scope out the Diamond Casino.

