The GTA Online weekly update for November 23, 2023 is here and that means it’s turkey season in the world of Los Santos and Blaine County. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Rockstar Games has a free gift for you to help terrify your friends, and is also hosting its own Black Friday sale with some big discounts on top GTA Online cars. We’ve got all the details ahead of the official Rockstar update, so read on for the details.
While we all await news of the GTA 6 release date and its imminent first trailer, there’s still plenty of reasons to come back to GTA 5. For its regular weekly update, Rockstar has adopted the spirit of both the American Thanksgiving holiday and the ongoing Black Friday sales, with nods to both present in the multiplayer game this week.
First on the cards is a GTA Online free login reward – you’ll be able to grab the horrifying Turkey Mask just for playing, which is certain to leave anyone you encounter having nightmares. Then, as many real-world stores offer their best Black Friday deals, Rockstar is doing the same in-game – although these special discounts won’t be available all week, but instead from Friday November 24 through Tuesday November 28.
The GTA Online podium car for the week of November 23 is the Übermacht Rhineheart. This four-door station wagon inspired by real-life BMW touring cars typically costs $1,598,000 of your in-game cash, but a big spin at the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel could see you claiming one.
Meanwhile, the GTA Online prize ride for the week of November 23 is the Annis Remus. Normally priced at $1,370,000 GTA bucks, this two-door sports coupé can be yours for placing in the top three in an LS Car Meet race for three consecutive days – a small time commitment, but one that shouldn’t be too tough if you’ve had your eye on it.
It’s also a fantastic week to dive into the Casino business for yourself – there’s 40% off a penthouse and its upgrades, 50% off Casino store clothing, and triple cash and reputation rewards available for both the Casino story missions and general Casino work.
There’s also a higher chance to grab diamonds during the Diamond Casino heist, and finishing its finale once will reward you with the Diamond Strike Vest for free. All these details and the rest of the weekly discounts and bonus rewards can be found down below.
GTA Online weekly update – November 23 to November 30, 2023
Here’s everything included in the GTA Online update for Thursday November 23 to Thursday November 30, 2023:
Events
- Peyote plants can be found across the world.
Dealership Cars
Luxury Autos
- Grotti Itali RSX
- Överflöd Tyrant
Simeon’s Auto Shop
- Bravado Hotring Hellfire
- Karin Sultan RS Klassic
- Överflöd Zeno
- Pegassi Ignus
- Pegassi Toreador
Free Bonuses
- Login reward: Turkey Mask
- Complete Diamond Casino heist finale: Diamond Strike Vest
- Drinks at the Diamond Casino
GTA Online bonus rewards
- 3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Casino story missions
- 3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Casino work
- 3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Vespucci Job (Remix)
- 3x Diamond Casino daily chip allowance
- 2x GTA$ from Armored Truck robberies
GTA Online discounts
50% off
- Eclipse Boulevard Garage (and upgrades)
- Casino store clothing
40% off
- Casino Penthouse (and upgrades)
30% off
- Arcade properties (and upgrades)
- Arcade cabinets
25% off
- Mammoth F-160 Raiju
Black Friday deals (November 24-28 only)
70% off
- Benefactor Terrorbyte
50% off
- Benefactor BR8
- Buckingham Luxor (and deluxe)
- Buckingham Swift (and deluxe)
- Imponte Ruiner 2000
- Mammoth Avenger
- Ocelot Stromberg
- TM-02 Khanjali
- Progen PR4
40% off
- Galaxy Super Yachts (and upgrades)
25% off
- Jobuilt P-996 Lazer
News of a former GTA dev shutting down their website, which detailed development on past games, following a message from Rockstar is a little sad to hear.
