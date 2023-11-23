The GTA Online weekly update for November 23, 2023 is here and that means it’s turkey season in the world of Los Santos and Blaine County. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Rockstar Games has a free gift for you to help terrify your friends, and is also hosting its own Black Friday sale with some big discounts on top GTA Online cars. We’ve got all the details ahead of the official Rockstar update, so read on for the details.

While we all await news of the GTA 6 release date and its imminent first trailer, there’s still plenty of reasons to come back to GTA 5. For its regular weekly update, Rockstar has adopted the spirit of both the American Thanksgiving holiday and the ongoing Black Friday sales, with nods to both present in the multiplayer game this week.

First on the cards is a GTA Online free login reward – you’ll be able to grab the horrifying Turkey Mask just for playing, which is certain to leave anyone you encounter having nightmares. Then, as many real-world stores offer their best Black Friday deals, Rockstar is doing the same in-game – although these special discounts won’t be available all week, but instead from Friday November 24 through Tuesday November 28.

The GTA Online podium car for the week of November 23 is the Übermacht Rhineheart. This four-door station wagon inspired by real-life BMW touring cars typically costs $1,598,000 of your in-game cash, but a big spin at the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel could see you claiming one.

Meanwhile, the GTA Online prize ride for the week of November 23 is the Annis Remus. Normally priced at $1,370,000 GTA bucks, this two-door sports coupé can be yours for placing in the top three in an LS Car Meet race for three consecutive days – a small time commitment, but one that shouldn’t be too tough if you’ve had your eye on it.

It’s also a fantastic week to dive into the Casino business for yourself – there’s 40% off a penthouse and its upgrades, 50% off Casino store clothing, and triple cash and reputation rewards available for both the Casino story missions and general Casino work.

There’s also a higher chance to grab diamonds during the Diamond Casino heist, and finishing its finale once will reward you with the Diamond Strike Vest for free. All these details and the rest of the weekly discounts and bonus rewards can be found down below.

GTA Online weekly update – November 23 to November 30, 2023

Here’s everything included in the GTA Online update for Thursday November 23 to Thursday November 30, 2023:

Events

Peyote plants can be found across the world.

Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

Grotti Itali RSX

Överflöd Tyrant

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Karin Sultan RS Klassic

Överflöd Zeno

Pegassi Ignus

Pegassi Toreador

Free Bonuses

Login reward: Turkey Mask

Turkey Mask Complete Diamond Casino heist finale: Diamond Strike Vest

Diamond Strike Vest Drinks at the Diamond Casino

GTA Online bonus rewards

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Casino story missions

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Casino work

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Vespucci Job (Remix)

3x Diamond Casino daily chip allowance

2x GTA$ from Armored Truck robberies

GTA Online discounts

50% off

Eclipse Boulevard Garage (and upgrades)

Casino store clothing

40% off

Casino Penthouse (and upgrades)

30% off

Arcade properties (and upgrades)

Arcade cabinets

25% off

Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Black Friday deals (November 24-28 only)

70% off

Benefactor Terrorbyte

50% off

Benefactor BR8

Buckingham Luxor (and deluxe)

Buckingham Swift (and deluxe)

Imponte Ruiner 2000

Mammoth Avenger

Ocelot Stromberg

TM-02 Khanjali

Progen PR4

40% off

Galaxy Super Yachts (and upgrades)

25% off

Jobuilt P-996 Lazer

News of a former GTA dev shutting down their website, which detailed development on past games, following a message from Rockstar is a little sad to hear.

