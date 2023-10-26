The GTA Online weekly update for the week of October 26 to November 2, 2023 is here, and we’ve got all the details about what to expect for the final set of Halloween festivities for this year ahead of Rockstar’s official blog. With the return of those nightmarish Jack O’ Lanterns and several free gifts up for grabs, there’s quite a few spooky goodies to get your hands on before October ends.

The more vague teases and allusions we get towards a potential GTA 6 release date, the more we find ourselves diving back into Rockstar’s multiplayer game. It might be a decade old by now, but Grand Theft Auto 5 certainly still has a lot going for it, and when there’s a big seasonal event on the go such as the ongoing Halloween celebrations it’s still one of the most fun places to jump on with a few friends and get into trouble.

The GTA Online weekly update for Thursday October 26 to Thursday November 2 includes the return of the Trick-or-Treat Jack O’ Lanterns. There are a rather terrifying 200 carved pumpkins to be discovered across the game’s map, and each one you find will either reward you with a treat such as RP, in-game cash, snacks, or a fun peyote trip, or ‘reward’ you with a trick, which can see you zapped, blown up, or all manner of other nasty outcomes.

The good news is that there’s no trick to the free GTA Online rewards up for grabs this week. These include the White Vintage Skull Mask and Halloween Parachute Bag, yours simply for logging into the game. On top of that, you can get the Conquest, Death, Famine, and War Masks as rewards for Event Cargo Business Battles, while becoming a Prospect or Associate will net you the Amber Vintage Devil Mask. All the dealership cars up for grabs this week also come with special spooky liveries.

The GTA Online podium car this week is the Karin Everon. This slick all-terrain pick-up truck, a GTA 5 spin on the Toyota Hilux AT37, comes complete with a rather snazzy Halloween livery, and without its typical $1,475,000 price tag should you get lucky at the Diamond Casino. The GTA Online prize ride, meanwhile, is the Nagasaki Chimera. This stylish motorized tricycle skips the $210,000 asking price if you can place top three in an LS Car Meet race for two consecutive days.

GTA Online weekly update – October 26 to November 2, 2023

New Events

Trick or Treat Jack O’ Lanterns

Camhedz

Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

LCC Sanctus

Överflöd Autarch

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Albany Fränken Stange

Chariot Romero Hearse

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Western Zombie Bobber

Free Gifts

GTA Online podium car: Karin Everon

Karin Everon GTA Online prize ride: Nagasaki Chimera

Nagasaki Chimera Login reward: White Vintage Skull Mask, Halloween Parachute Bag

White Vintage Skull Mask, Halloween Parachute Bag Event Cargo Business Battle rewards: Conquest Mask, Death Mask, Famine Mask, War Mask.

Conquest Mask, Death Mask, Famine Mask, War Mask. Become an Associate or Prospect: Amber Vintage Devil Mask

GTA Online bonus rewards

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Condemned adversary mode

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Business Battles

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Freemode events

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Bodyguard and Associate salaries

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Halloween modes – Slasher, Alien Survivals, Judgment Day, Slashers, Lost vs Damned, and Halloween Bunker series

GTA Online discounts

50% off

Albany Roosevelt Valor

Albany Fränken Stange

Chariot Romero Hearse

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

Western Zombie Bobber

40% off

Albany Lurcher

LCC Sanctus

Överflöd Autarch

20% off

Penaud La Coureuse

That wraps up everything going on in GTA Online this week. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on the latest on Rockstar’s next game, but until then we’ve also compiled the best GTA 5 mods and all GTA 5 cheats to keep you plenty busy.