GTA Online weekly update gives you free gifts to celebrate Oktoberfest

The GTA Online weekly update for September 21-28 is here, and the celebrations continue for the tenth anniversary of Rockstar Games’ mammoth game. There’s free gifts galore just for logging into the online multiplayer mode, with additional rewards tied to protagonists Franklin, Michael, and Trevor from the main game and a nice bonus to help kick off your Oktoberfest celebrations. We’ve also outlined all the usual bonuses and rewards below, so read on for the full details.

As the ongoing tenth anniversary of GTA 5 rolls on, Rockstar is handing out a whopping seven free items this week that you can claim simply by logging into the open-world game. Six of these are outfits and weapon skins for each of the three protagonists from the game’s story mode, while the final one is an Alpine Hat – the famous headwear worn during the Bavarian Oktoberfest carnival held annually in the German state.

The GTA Online podium car for the week is the Grotti Stinger GT. Based on the limited-edition Ferrari 250 GTO, the Stinger GT is a stylish two-door coupé that’d usually have set you back $875,000, although it’s no longer available for general sale. You can get one for free, however, if you’re lucky enough to nail that spin of the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel.

This week’s GTA Online prize ride is the Truffade Nero, a slick-looking hypercar that takes after the real-life Bugatti Chiron. You can save yourself the whopping $1,440,000 asking price right now by placing in top five in an LS Car Meet race for three consecutive days, which should be a pretty straightforward task.

The biggest bonus rewards of the week go to Taxi Work, but you’ll also do very well working for the Auto Shop – and with 40% off Auto Shops and their upgrades, now is a great time to invest in the businesses if you haven’t. There’s also 40% off custom vehicle upgrades at Benny’s Original Motorworks, so why not treat yourself to something snazzy there too? The full list of bonus rewards and discounts are just below.

GTA Online weekly update – September 21 to 28, 2023

Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

Annis RE-7B

Progen Tyrus

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Benefactor Stirling GT

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Pfister Comet

Vapid Clique

Vapid Hustler

Free Gifts

GTA Online podium car: Grotti Stinger GT

Grotti Stinger GT GTA Online prize ride: Pegassi Infernus

Pegassi Infernus 10th Anniversary login rewards: ‘The Homie’ outfit, ‘The Retired Criminal’ outfit, ‘The Groupie’ outfit, ‘Employee of the Month’ Micro SMG finish, ‘Suede Bucks’ Carbine Rifle finish, ‘Uncle T’ RPG finish

‘The Homie’ outfit, ‘The Retired Criminal’ outfit, ‘The Groupie’ outfit, ‘Employee of the Month’ Micro SMG finish, ‘Suede Bucks’ Carbine Rifle finish, ‘Uncle T’ RPG finish Oktoberfest login reward: Alpine Hat

GTA Online bonus rewards

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Taxi Work

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Auto Shop robbery contracts

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Auto Shop client jobs

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Exotic Exports

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Overtime Rumble

3x reputation from LS Car Meet races

GTA Online discounts

50% off

LS Car Meet merch shop racing suits

Dinka Jester

40% off

Auto Shops (and upgrades)

Benny’s Original Motorworks vehicle conversions

Benefactor Stirling GT

BF Weevil

Grotti Brioso 300

Vapid Clique

30 % off

Classique Broadway

Progen Tyrus

While we await news of the GTA 6 release date, there’s still plenty more you can do in the single-player with the help of the best GTA 5 mods. We’ve also got all GTA 5 cheats that work in 2023, so you can stay one step ahead of the law.