GTA Online weekly update nerfs Cayo Perico heist rewards

The GTA Online weekly update for September 28 to October 5 has arrived and, amid all the usual bonuses and rewards you’d expect to see, Rockstar has delivered some notable nerfs to its Assault on Cayo Perico heist. As its tenth anniversary celebrations continue, there’s also a handful of free gifts to be claimed, along with bonuses for bikers, bunkers, and nightclubs. We’ve got the full details right here, so read on for more.

The GTA Online Assault on Cayo Perico heist nerfs see potential payouts for one of the multiplayer game’s more profitable endeavors plummeting, with dramatically increased setup costs of $100,000 (up from $25,000) and lower payouts offered for the primary and secondary target rewards. It seems Rockstar is encouraging GTA 5 players to team up, too, as the changes appear to offer better chances at higher-value secondary target loot for sites that require two players.

There are two free gifts up for grabs in GTA Online this week, although those of you who jumped on last week will already have the Oktoberfest-themed Alpine Hat. In addition to that, a Red Happy Moon Tee is yours to claim just for logging in, so be sure to grab that.

The GTA Online podium car this week is the Maibatsu Penumbra FF. The linguists among you might rightly clock this as a GTA 5 spin on the real-life Mitsubishi Eclipse, and the luckiest of you can claim one for free with a spin of the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel, saving yourself the $1,380,000 in-game price tag.

The GTA Online prize ride, meanwhile, is the Übermacht Sentinel Classic. This two-door coupé, most closely resembling a real-life BMW E30 M3, would usually set you back $650,000 (or $487,500 at trade price), but you can claim yourself one with the relatively simple task of finishing in the top five of LS Car Meet races for two days running.

This week, the big bonuses are on Motorcycle Club clubhouses, bunkers, executive offices, and nightclubs. With 40% off all locations and upgrades, it’s a great time to get into business – and should offer some more ways to make money if you’re worried about the Cayo Perico nerfs. The full weekly update details can be found just below.

GTA Online weekly update – September 28 to October 5, 2023

Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

Dinka RT3000

Ocelot Lynx

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Benefactor Feltzer

Dinka Sugoi

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

Penaud La Coureuse

Toundra Panthere

Free Gifts

GTA Online podium car: Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Maibatsu Penumbra FF GTA Online prize ride: Übermacht Sentinel Classic

Übermacht Sentinel Classic Login rewards: Alpine Hat, Red Happy Moon Tee

GTA Online bonus rewards

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Hasta La Vista adversary mode

2x production on Biker Businesses

2x production on Bunkers

2x production on Nightclub Goods

2x production on Special Cargo Crates

GTA Online discounts

50% off

Dinka Sugoi

40% off

Motorcycle Club Clubhouses (and upgrades)

Bunkers (and upgrades)

Executive Offices (and upgrades)

Nightclubs (and upgrades)

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Ocelot Lynx

30 % off

Dinka RT3000

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

