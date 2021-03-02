GTA RP streamer discovers that roleplaying jobs is as unpleasant as having a job

When it comes to GTA RP servers, Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris is a working man. He roleplays as a character called Kevin Whipaloo, who owns a restaurant among other businesses on the server and is the Diamond Resort and Casino floor manager. It turns out, though, that the responsibilities that come with all of that are exhausting when you have to factor in your roleplaying employees’ needs.

So Morris is taking a break from GTA RP, at least for now. The content creator told his stream that the responsibilities of having that many jobs in-game have begun to feel like a real-life job. “I’m taking a break, and I’m coming back when I feel like it,” he explains. “It’s too much. I don’t want to say those things while I’m doing GTA RP because the last thing I want is someone to look at Kevin in-game and say, ‘oh, I don’t want to interact with him because I know he’s got too many interactions going on already’.”

One of the challenges of roleplay is that everything has more consequences as you have to consider how it’ll affect other people. Whipaloo’s character has the amusing hook of someone trying to live an honest life in a dishonest city. Try as he might, Whipaloo can’t avoid the life of crime, no matter how many startups he gets involved with.

While it’s a funny premise, Whipaloo has racked up a fair amount of employees. Morris’ status as a popular streamer also means that oodles of roleplayers want to fall under his employment, too. While Morris acknowledges that as being a reason he’s taking a break, he mostly admits the fault is his own.

“The fault is mainly on me,” he says. “I simply put myself in a position of serious obligations. It got overwhelming to the point where I don’t enjoy it anymore. I overestimated myself, and I don’t like it anymore – It’s too much. I like doing stupid things; I like dumb RP. I like playing with a lot of my friends outside of RP.

“But when I play [as] Kevin, I’m not in a position to be able to do that because I have employees, I have fucking customers, I can’t just [say], ‘oh hey, I feel like going on a bike ride’. I can’t do that. I just can’t. I wish I could.”

GTA RP is enjoying another moment on Twitch following server No Pixel’s 3.0 update. The launch even pushed the game to the top of Twitch’s viewership charts thanks to the big streamers who got involved. As ever, though, variety streamers have started to drift away as the more dedicated ones stick about. One of the highlights this time around is a bloke who is roleplaying as Cyberpunk 2077’s Johnny Silverhand.

