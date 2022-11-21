GTA 5 RP server for Lil Durk suspended as Rockstar cracks down on NFTs

The GTA 5 RP server for rapper Lil Durk has been suspended as Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive crack down on NFTs and cryptocurrency in the sandbox game and GTA Online, and the world awaits the GTA 6 release date.

In a recent statement, Rockstar Games’ publisher Take-Two said that its “enforcement policy” would focus on the sale and creation of loot boxes in GTA 5, and take legal action against the exchange of cryptocurrency and “crypto assets” such as NFTs. “Making new games, stories, missions, or maps, or interfering with our official multiplayer or online services,” could also result in legal action from Take-Two, the publisher says.

Lil Durk, who owns the record label Only The Family, and has collaborated with other musicians including Drake, previously hosted a GTA 5 RP server called Trenches. The server hosted custom events and challenges for Grand Theft Auto players, as well as offering in-game items like cars, houses, and priority access. These could be bought through the Only The Family, or ‘OFT Gaming’ website hosted on Tebex, a webstore which allows the trade of virtual items.

A statement published by both Trenches and OFT on November 20, however, explains that Lil Durk’s GTA 5 RP server had been asked to “cease all operations” to be “reviewed by Take-Two and Rockstar”.

“We’ve been notified from the legal counsel of Take-Two Interactive Inc., the parent company of Rockstar Games Inc.,” the statement says. “We’ve been asked to cease all operations on Trenches. With heavy hearts, we received this news which is unfortunate for our team and most importantly for our community. We have no choice but to comply with their demands as we intend to do right by Take-Two and Rockstar. We will be working with them to find an amicable solution to this matter.

“Sunday at 12AM,” the statement concludes, “servers will be taken down to be reviewed by Take-Two and Rockstar”. It is unclear whether the suspension of Trenches is directly linked to Rockstar and Take-Two’s renewed policies regarding GTA Online. PCGamesN has contacted Rockstar and will update this story with any further information.

If you’re a big Grand Theft Auto fan, you might want to try out some other fantastic open-world games. You can also pick up some great GTA 5 mods to keep Los Santos feeling alive after all these years, or maybe take some other great crime games for a whirl.