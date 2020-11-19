GTA Online’s weekly update brings more teases for what’s next

GTA Online‘s weekly update typically means buying cars on the cheap and earning more dosh on existing tasks. That’s still the case, but recently oddities have been popping up around Los Santos ahead of GTA Online’s next update, which is supposed to be coming sometime this year.

Last week, players got an in-game text explaining that the Diamond Casino is undergoing construction work. If you travel there, you’ll notice one of the side entrances is boarded up. This week’s tease is slightly more unusual, though, and involves a somewhat nude dude laid out on the beach with a wound on the back of his head. There’s a briefcase near him, too, but you can’t interact with it. He doesn’t appear in one place, either, as players have reported finding him at various locations around the west coast of Los Santos. That can be anywhere from Vespucci to the airport.

We’ll have to wait and see what it all leads to, but in the meantime, there are plenty of activities to do this week to fatten your wallet. Players are reporting that Land Races and Superyacht missions are offering three times the experience and dosh they usually do. If you’ve not bought yourself a yacht yet, then the good news is that they’re 30% off right now, which includes costs for upgrading and modifying them.

The GTA 5 podium car has also changed around, as it does, and is now the Autarach. Rockstar usually releases an official update on its newswire that details everything new, but if you don’t fancy waiting you can see what players are digging up on Reddit and Twitter.

New tease

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your offline experience while you wait for what’s next, our GTA 5 mods and GTA 5 cheats guides will give you plenty of inspiration.