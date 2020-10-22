GTA Online’s weekly update brings Halloween content, extra Adversary Mode rewards, more

It’s that time of the week again, folks. The latest GTA Online weekly update details have been revealed by players hopping into the action-adventure game to see what’s new – and there are some sweet Halloween-themed treats, extra mission rewards, and more on offer this time round.

As revealed by GTA Online fan Tez2 on Twitter ahead of the official Rockstar Newswire post that’ll follow soon, the open-world game’s 2020 Halloween content has dropped. Details on exactly what this year’s offerings bring aren’t clear just yet from the tweet, but it seems there are some Adversary Modes – the ones you pick up via the game’s jobs menu – themed after the season of all things spooky to sink your fangs into. They’ll also offer double in-game cash and RP, too.

As for this week’s GTA Online podium car, it’s the S80RR endurance racer from Online’s Diamond Casino and Resort update. In addition, this week of GTA goodies brings triple in-game cash and RP for Free Roam events, as well as the Bunker, Diamond, Missile Base, and Slasher Adversary Modes. Oh, and nightclub popularity, too.

Plus, those limited-time peyote plants have also made a comeback this week, which means random animal transformations are back. Previous occasions the plants popped up in-game meant you can turn into any of a number of animals – land and sea-based – for some time. Whether we’ll see any other critters added to that list this time, we’ll have to wait for the full update rundown to find out.

Podium vehicle: S80RR

Halloween content is now available.

3x GTA$ & RP on

– Free Roam Events

– Bunker/Diamond/Missile Base Slasher Adversary mode

– Nightclub Popularity

2x GTA$ & RP on

– Halloween themed Adversary modes

Peyote Plants are now available.#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 22, 2020

The Rockstar Newswire will likely follow later today, at which point we’ll know more about what this year’s Halloween tricks and treats will bring to the online multiplayer game. In the meantime, the developer’s unveiled the Halloween Pass for Red Dead Redemption 2, which you can go take a look at the details for if you’re a fan of the western game, too.