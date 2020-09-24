GTA Online’s weekly update brings back double rewards for bunker missions

GTA Online‘s weekly update is nearly upon us, and so people have been digging into it to see what’s coming our way (thanks, Tez2). Surprisingly, it looks like double rewards and experience are back for bunker-focused missions despite us getting those somewhat recently. Regardless, it’s a good way to make cash, so I’m not complaining.

Cash and experience have also been doubled for Mobile Operations Center (MOC) missions. Both of these were introduced when the Gunrunning update went live June 13, 2017. Good news if you’re a fan of that update, then. You’ll also find a similar boost in rewards for Survival game modes.

Elsewhere, you’ll get the Warstock Cap just for logging in this week, and there are time trials for Observatory and Vespucci Canals. The GTA 5 podium car also swapped around this week, as it usually does, and is now the Declasse DR1. You can also catch a 50% discount on the Torero, Swinger, Savestra, and more. As this update is all about Bunkers and MOCs, there are also discounts on buying those.

If you’re looking for other handy, related content, then you can check out our GTA 5 cheats guide.

Podium vehicle: DR1

2x GTA$ & RP on

– Bunker Sell Missions

– Survivals

– Mobile Operations Missions

Log in unlock: "Warstock Cap"

Premium Race: Muscle In

Time Trial: Observatory

RC Time Trial: Vespucci Canals#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/VJWFlj1jOh — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 24, 2020

