GTA Online’s weekly update boosts rewards on Business Battles and Target Assault races

GTA Online’s weekly update has been and gone, but we’re still awaiting the official rundown from Rockstar Games, which should be on the Newswire later on. Rather than wait, though, heaps of players are dipping into Los Santos to see what’s new for themselves.

This week we’re getting triple rewards on Target Assault races. If you haven’t tried them out before, they offer a cooperative style of racing that tasks one player with driving the car and the other with hitting, you guessed it, targets. If you fancy something in free mode, you can get double the usual rewards on Business Battles. These missions task you with stealing different types of cargo to use at a nightclub warehouse. These events are triggered every 15 minutes, though GTA Online sessions need at least three players in them for them to start. You’re also getting 50% off all offices and renovations, so it may be a good time to buy in if you haven’t already.

Some other bonuses are carrying over, too. We’ve got the Motor Wars adversary mode from last week that’s still paying out triple the usual rewards. That one is a last man standing-type mode where up to four teams duke it out in armoured vehicles.

The GTA 5 podium car this week is the Drift Yosemite, and you can catch the complete list of discounts down below:

30% Off

– Caracara ($1,242,500)

– Dune FAV ($791,350 – $595,000)

– Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 13, 2021

